Gareth Bale rejected the opportunity to come out of retirement to play for Rob Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham because "he doesn't want to play football anymore," according to the former Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles FC forward's long-term agent.

Bale, 33, announced his playing retirement in January after representing Wales at Qatar 2022 in the country first appearance at a World Cup since 1958.

Despite having an option to spend another season with Major League Soccer team LAFC following a 13-game stint with the MLS Cup winners last season, Bale opted instead to call time on a career which saw him win five Champions Leagues with Madrid.

But after seeing Wrexham win promotion back the English Football League (EFL) this season following 15 years in the National League, co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have tried to persuade Bale to abandon his retirement plans to help the North Wales-based club on their return to the EFL.

Gareth Bale has made his debut at a PGA Tour event since retiring from football. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Bale has turned the offer down, however, with agent Jonathan Barnett saying that he simply no longer has the desire or fitness to play again.

"I think for him, it [retirement] was the right time," Barnett told Sky Sports News. "He's achieved everything he wanted to achieve -- he played for Wales at the highest level of the World Cup, which is what he really wanted to do, and I think he knew his body wasn't up to it anymore. He's had a hard time with his body the last few years.

"He's had a great career. He's enjoyed himself, but he is having a great life now. He is with his family, which is the most important thing. He's spending a lot of time with his children and that's what he wants to do.

"Yes, he'll do other things, obviously later down the line, but at the moment, let him just enjoy himself."

Barnett, who negotiated Bale's £85 million transfer from Spurs to Madrid in 2013, said that he has not had any discussions with Reynolds or McElhenney about Bale moving to Wrexham.

But says it would be a futile discussion due to Bale no longer wanting to play.

"Well, they [Reynolds and McElhenney] have not actually spoken to me. They may have spoken to Gareth, but no, Gareth doesn't want to play football anymore."