Yaya Toure is reportedly set to take his first steps into coaching at Ukranian side Olympic Donetsk.

Toure, 37, enjoyed a superb playing career which included spells at Barcelona and Manchester City, while he won 97 caps for Ivory Coast.

His last playing contract was at Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese Super League, but reports suggest he will start his coaching career in the country he played in from 2003 to 2005.

He made three appearances for the now-disbanded Metalurh Donetsk over those two seasons but is now set to join Vicente Gomez's coaching staff at neighbours Olympic Donetsk. Toure's former agent Dimitry Seluk commented on the news on Twitter, saying: "Yaya started his football career in the Donetsk club. He will also start his coach's career at the Donetsk club.

"Unfortunately, Metallurg is no longer there. [He] Will come to Olympic. Thanks to the president and head coach who invited Yaya to pass on his experience to young footballers as an assistant coach."

Toure brings plenty of experience to Olympic Donetsk. He won three La Liga titles at Barcelona and one Champions League from 2007 through to 2010 . He joined City for £27m and went on to win three Premier League titles and one FA Cup. He also shone on the international stage, winning the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. He joined Olympiacos in 2018 for three months and then played out the rest of his career in China.