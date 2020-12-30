Dejan Lovren has pledged his support to the victims of Tuesday's earthquake in Croatia. Photo by Sanjin Strukic/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has offered accommodation in his hotel to those affected by an earthquake in his native Croatia.

The earthquake, which struck on Tuesday and measured 6.4 on the Richter scale, was so powerful it was felt in neighbouring Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Seven people have been confirmed dead as a result of the earthquake, with the youngest being a 12-year-old girl.

The worst hit area is the town of Petrinja, which is has been badly damaged as a result.

Taking to his Instagram Lovren, who now plays for Zenit St Petersburg, announced he would accommodate the affected families at his hotel.

"Dear citizens of Petrinja, I am making my hotel in Novalja available to the 16 most endangered families," Lovren wrote on Instagram.

"If you need temporary accommodation, contact my team."

Chelsea midfielder and Croatia international Matteo Kovacic has joined Lovren in pledging his support to those affected.