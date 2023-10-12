Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with an AFC West matchup between the visiting Denver Broncos and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The London Games finale will feature the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, while the Buffalo Bills will look to bounce back from their London defeat as they host the reeling New York Giants on Sunday night. The week concludes with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Check back here daily for updated lines and additional betting information from ESPN Stats & Information.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs -10.5

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: Denver Broncos (+460) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-650)

Total: 47; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 14.1 (85% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Chiefs have won 14 straight meetings outright, going 9-5 ATS in that span.

The Broncos have covered four straight games as a double-digit underdog.

Since the start of last season, the Chiefs are 6-0 outright and 1-5 ATS in division games.

Baltimore Ravens -4 @ Tennessee Titans

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday 9:30 AM ET

Money Line: Baltimore Ravens (-210) ; Tennessee Titans (+175)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 40

FPI favorite: Ravens by 6.7 (68.8% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Titans are 26-15-1 ATS as underdogs under Mike Vrabel with a 22-20 outright record.

The Ravens are 9-18 ATS as favorites since 2021. The Titans are 14-6-1 ATS as underdogs in that span.

Both teams have had four of their first five games this season go under the total including three straight.

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons -2.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Washington Commanders (+118) ; Atlanta Falcons (-140)

Total: 42.5; Opened: NL

FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.8 (58.1% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last four games.

The Commanders have covered four of the last five meetings.

Since 2019, the Falcons are 7-13 ATS as home favorites.

The Commanders are 11-16-2 ATS after a loss under Ron Rivera.

Minnesota Vikings -2.5 @ Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Minnesota Vikings (-150) ; Chicago Bears (+126)

Total: 44; Opened: 44

FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.4 (59.8% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

All five Bears games have gone over the total this season. Vikings games are 4-1 to the over with three straight overs.

The Bears are 9-22-1 ATS as underdogs since 2021.

The Bears are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 division games (1-6 ATS under Matt Eberflus).

Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals -2.5

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (+130) ; Cincinnati Bengals (-155)

Total: 45; Opened: 44

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 1.3 (53.7% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Seahawks are 50-31-2 ATS as underdogs under Pete Carroll (39-43-1 outright).

Joe Burrow is 28-18-1 ATS in his career.

The Seahawks have covered three straight games.

San Francisco 49ers -8.5 @ Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-420) ; Cleveland Browns (+320)

Total: 37; Opened: 37

FPI favorite: 49ers by 5.8 (66.4% to win outright)

Line Movement Alert: Opened 49ers -3

Betting Nuggets

The 49ers are 4-0-1 ATS this season with three straight covers. They are the only team left without an ATS loss.

Brock Purdy is 10-0 outright and 8-1-1 ATS in his career as a starter.

The Browns are 0-4 ATS after a bye in the last four seasons including 0-3 ATS under Kevin Stefanski.

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins -13.5

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+600) ; Miami Dolphins (-900)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 46

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 15.8 (87.7% to win outright)

Line Movement Alert: Opened Dolphins -10.5

Betting Nuggets

The Dolphins have only been at least 13-point favorites once in the last 20 seasons.

The Dolphins are 7-3 ATS at home under Mike McDaniel with unders going 8-2.

The Panthers are 0-3 ATS on the road this season and 7-13 ATS on the road since 2021.

Detroit Lions -3.5 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Detroit Lions (-178) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+150)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 1.8 (55.2% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Lions are 27-12 ATS under Dan Campbell, the best record in the NFL in that span. They are 4-1 ATS this season with three straight covers.

The Lions have not been at least three-point road favorites since Week 6 of 2020 (-3 at Jaguars; Lions covered).

Baker Mayfield is 13-21-1 ATS in his career at home (1-1 ATS with Buccaneers).

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars -4

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (+175) ; Jacksonville Jaguars (-210)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 5.5 (65.6% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Jaguars are 14-2-1 ATS in head-to-head meetings since 2015.

The Jaguars are 1-5 outright and 0-6 ATS as favorites in Jacksonville since 2020 (2-6 outright, 1-7 ATS including London games).

The Colts are 7-14 ATS in division games since 2020.

Gardner Minshew is 8-14 ATS in his last 22 starts.

New Orleans Saints -1.5 @ Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: New Orleans Saints (-125) ; Houston Texans (+105)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 40

FPI favorite: Saints by 1.5 (54.5% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Saints have gone under the total in 11 straight games.

The Saints are 2-7-1 ATS as favorites under Dennis Allen (0-5-1 ATS in last six).

The Texans have covered three straight games, all as an underdog, with two outright wins.

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders -2.5

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Money Line: New England Patriots (+122) ; Las Vegas Raiders (-145)

Total: 41.5; Opened: NL

FPI favorite: Raiders by 2 (55.8% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Patriots are 0-8 ATS in their last eight games as underdogs including 0-3 ATS this season.

Mac Jones is 0-11 ATS in his last 11 starts as an underdog.

The Raiders are 5-7 outright and ATS as favorites under Josh McDaniels, including 1-4 outright and ATS when laying at least three points.

The Raiders are 0-3 ATS on short rest under Josh McDaniels with all three games going under the total.

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams -7

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+270) ; Los Angeles Rams (-345)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 46

FPI favorite: Rams by 8.3 (72.8% to win outright)

Line Movement Alert: Opened Rams -4.5

Betting Nuggets

The Rams are 10-2 ATS against the Cardinals under Sean McVay.

The Cardinals are 11-4 ATS as road underdogs over the last three seasons.

The Rams are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games following a loss.

The Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite.

Philadelphia Eagles -7 @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Philadelphia Eagles (-320) ; New York Jets (+250)

Total: 41; Opened: 41

FPI favorite: Eagles by 5.4 (65.4% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets

The Eagles are 12-0 outright and 11-1 ATS all-time against the Jets with six straight covers.

The Eagles are 3-0 ATS on the road this season.

The Jets are 4-1 ATS and 2-3 outright as a home underdog of at least six points in Zach Wilson starts. Jalen Hurts is 2-5 ATS as a road favorite of at least six points (7-90 outright).

The Jets are 6-1 ATS in October the last two seasons.

New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills -14.5

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Money Line: New York Giants (+650) ; Buffalo Bills (-1000)

Total: 45; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 17 (89.4% to win outright)

Line Movement Alert: Opened Bills -12

Betting Nuggets

The Giants are 0-5 ATS this season, worst in the NFL. Last season, the Giants were 13-4 ATS, the best mark in the NFL.

Daniel Jones is 17-7 ATS in his career as a road underdog.

This is the third time in the last 25 seasons that the Giants have been at least 14-point underdogs.

Daniel Jones is 1-12 outright in prime-time games (5-8 ATS).

Dallas Cowboys -2 @ Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: Dallas Cowboys (-135) ; Los Angeles Chargers (+115)

Total: 51; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 1.9 (55.6% to win outright)

Betting Nuggets