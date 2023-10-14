2023 NFL betting: Loza and Dopp's Week 6 props that pop

Open Extended Reactions

Well that was fun! We don't usually get the privilege of having Liz Loza on campus with us, let alone having her here for a full week. It's always amazing when a friend who lives far away gets a chance to hang out and friendship in person.

And while there were many fun moments, my highlight was Liz incidentally tricking Field Yates into a pretty hilarious tongue twister on Thursday's "Fantasy Focus." She also starred in "Fantasy Therapy" on "The Squirrel Report" this week and she gave out winners here and on "Daily Wager."

She basically made all of us look bad so we asked her politely to go back to L.A. where they don't have Jeep Wranglers and she eventually caved. It's always a blast getting to see your long distance friends in person, and it's a reminder to always make the most of your time together when you get the opportunity!

Make sure you follow her on X if you're not already: @LizLoz_FF

We're back for another week of props. Will CMC get in the end zone for a 15th straight week? Will Lamar's arm find pay dirt more than once? What about David Montgomery as the lone back in Detroit? You've got questions, we've got answers. Here are our Week 6 props that pop!

QB Props

Lamar Jackson OVER 1.5 TDs (+136) at Tennessee

Liz: Not my eyes getting wet from 30,000 feet. Wow, Daniel. Thank you for the lovely intro! I'll record pods, analyze lines and wreck pumpkin-tinis with you anytime!

In fact, I'd prefer to do any/all of those things over debating Jackson's prowess as a passer. Guess what, though? We don't have to this week (or at least I'm betting on the fact that we won't). That's because Jackson is in a fantastic bounce-back spot. The Titans defense is tough up front and I expect Tennessee to bring the pressure. But the team's secondary has been fantastically generous to opposing pass-catchers, allowing the second-most grabs (Ravens drop rate, what?) and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers. Tennessee's secondary was able to keep the Colts out of the end zone last Sunday, but given the unexpected change at QB I don't foresee that being a trend that continues this weekend.

RB Props

David Montgomery ANYTIME Touchdown (-175) at Tampa Bay

Daniel: Montgomery has six touchdowns in four games. He's scored in every game this season, and on Friday Jahmyr Gibbs was officially ruled out for this week's game against Tampa Bay. Add to that backup running back Zonovan Knight being placed on IR with a season-ending shoulder injury and you're looking at a pretty shallow RB room. Montgomery is going to get a ton of touches. This one will also be a tough matchup -- the Bucs have only allowed three rushing touchdowns this season, but Montgomery's goal-line role is part of the Lions identity. I will be parlaying this with a CMC anytime TD (see below).

Liz: Not going to lie, DD ... but your new found affection for a former Bear is a little titling. Or at least it was before we talked things out on the couch in Squirrel Report (click the link, folks). It's hard not to believe in Monty when he's on pace to at least match Jamaal Williams' 17 scores from 2022.

James Cook OVER 59.5 rushing yards (-115) vs. New York Giants

Liz: Cook seems on pace to match his rushing scores from last year, too. But that's not great since he only managed two all year. While I can't guarantee a trip to the end zone in Week 6, I do think Dalvin's little brother will bounce back from his disastrous rushing effort (-4 yards) versus the Jags in London. The Bills are 15-point favorites over a Giants defense that's allowed the second-most (an average of nearly 136 rushing yards per game) to opposing RBs. Even noting Cook's (super) down effort in Week 6, the second-year back ranks 16th at the position in terms of rushing yards per week. That's just 22 yards behind Raheem Mostert, who registered 65 rushing yards while sharing the backfield with De'Von Achane versus New York last weekend.

Christian McCaffrey ANYTIME Touchdown (-175) at Cleveland

Daniel: McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 14 straight games. The NFL record is 18 straight and I'm feeling confident we'll see this streak extend to a 15th straight game. CMC knows the record. The 49ers know about the record. And everyone knows about the Browns tough defense. We thought we were going to see a battle last week against the Cowboys, but CMC and the 49ers made it look easy. They'll be tested here, but McCaffrey is getting in the end zone again.

Liz: My guy with ALL the anytime TDs. As much as I appreciate Daniel's relentless positivity (it is, truly, one of my favorite things about him), I had to bring at least one sad girl situation.

WR Props

Adam Thielen OVER 59.5 receiving yards (-123) at Miami

Daniel: The Panthers, who are the worst team in the league, are taking on the Miami Dolphins, who have scored the most points in the league. The Panthers are already going to be without Miles Sanders, and their running game hasn't worked all year since they're always playing from behind. Thielen has been big for this team and since it will very likely be playing from behind again, the game script looks pretty good for old man Adam to be heavily involved yet again. He's beat this mark three times in a row and he's primed to do it again.

Joshua Palmer UNDER 50.5 receiving yards vs. Dallas

Liz: Maybe crank up some Pedro the Lion while contemplating Palmer's prime-time potential. Palmer has cleared the above line in back-to-back games. With Mike Williams sidelined, there exists a large belief that the Tennessee product will continue to post solid gains. But I'm not so sure ... because Austin Ekeler also wasn't on the field in Week 4. Ek has averaged 9.6 targets (up from 5.2 when both WRs were active) when either Keenan Allen or the aforementioned Williams has been absent. Additionally, it's reasonable to believe the team might try to better incorporate first-round pick Quentin Johnston coming off a bye. Either way, the matchup figures to be tough, as the Cowboys have allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs (and are likely motivated to prove their mettle after being embarrassed by the Niners).