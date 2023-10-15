If I'm placing bets on a Sunday, I'm not looking at full-game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty, anyway: It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge.
If there's an advantage to be found now, I think it's in small markets. So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into Sunday props. Results from last week are at the bottom of the story.
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.
QB interceptions
Justin Herbert over 0.5 interceptions (+104)
This bet has burned me a few times this year, but I'm coming to it. The reasoning remains similar: the Chargers are going to throw the ball quite a bit, and while Herbert has a knack for avoiding picks each one of those throws is a risk. This time, though, we have something else working for us: the Cowboys' defense.
See also: Kirk Cousins over 0.5 interceptions (+114)
Passing attempts
Kirk Cousins over 33.5 passing attempts (-115)
The Vikings have the second-highest designed pass rate in the league, at 72%, only behind the Chiefs. It's not just a game-situation thing: even if we only look at when the win probability is between 15-85%, they still rank third (69%) in the category. The Vikings are only light favorites in Chicago, so I think it's fair to guess -- even without Justin Jefferson -- that Cousins will just keep passing.
See also: Ryan Tannehill under 30.5 pass attempts (-132)
D/ST anytime touchdowns
Philadelphia Eagles D/ST anytime touchdown (+600 at DraftKings)
A beat-up Jets offensive line trying to protect Zach Wilson? Sounds like a recipe for disaster. The Eagles' defense is the beneficiary, and I make the fair price here for a defensive or special teams score +444. If I'm right, that's a nice little value.
See also:
Atlanta Falcons D/ST anytime touchdown (+600 at DraftKings)
Detroit Lions D/ST anytime touchdown (+750 at DraftKings)
New York Giants D/ST anytime touchdown (+1100 at DraftKings)
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST anytime touchdown (+600 at DraftKings)
Sacks
Arden Key over 0.25 sacks (+140 at DraftKings)
This line has tumbled from +185 earlier in the week, but I still see value even at +140. Key ranks 11th in pass rush win rate at edge this season (24%) and Lamar Jackson has a higher-than-average 8% sack rate. I actually make the over the favorite here, at -106.
Uchenna Nwosu over 0.25 sacks (+165 at DraftKings)
Joe Burrow's calf is on the mend, but that doesn't heal the Bengals' offensive line -- which ranks fourth-worst (46%) in pass block win rate this season. Plus, if he still has any lingering mobility issues that should help Seahawks pass rushers. I make the fair price here +132.
See also:
Jadeveon Clowney over 0.25 sacks (+120 at DraftKings)
BJ Hill under 0.25 sacks (-195 at DraftKings)
Marcus Davenport under 0.25 sacks (-115 at DraftKings)
Christian Barmore under 0.25 sacks (-238 at DraftKings)
Aidan Hutchinson under 0.75 sacks (+100 at DraftKings)
Roy Robertson-Harris under 0.25 sacks (-220 at DraftKings)
Daron Payne under 0.25 sacks (-140 at DraftKings)
David Onyemata under 0.25 sacks (-125 at DraftKings)
Carl Granderson under 0.75 sacks (-125 at DraftKings)
Jonathan Greenard over 0.25 sacks (+150 at DraftKings)
Will Anderson Jr. over 0.5 sacks (+175 at BetRivers)
Ed Oliver under 0.75 sacks (-115 at DraftKings)
Tackles + assists
Camryn Bynum under 6.5 tackles + assists (-121)
I'm projecting Bynum at just 5.3 tackles + assists. A big reason why: he has a much higher tackle share on designed pass plays (as you'd expect). Chicago isn't as run-heavy as you might think, but the Bears still lean that way and that works in the favor of the under here.
Sam Hubbard over 3.5 tackles + assists (+133)
I have Hubbard all the way up at 4.3 tackles + assists this week. The Bengals are weaker against the run so I expect Seattle will put the ball in Kenneth Walker III's hands, and Hubbard plays a pretty decent amount (77% of snaps) for an edge rusher.
See also:
Logan Wilson under 8.5 tackles + assists (-151)
Roquan Smith under 9.5 tackles + assists (+108)
Azeez Al-Shaair under 9.5 tackles + assists (-117)
Jordan Whitehead over 4.5 tackles + assists (-131)
Xavien Howard over 3.5 tackles + assists (+123)
Jevon Holland under 6.5 tackles + assists (+123)
Results
Last week
Interceptions: 0-1 (-1 unit)
Pass attempts: 1-1 (-0.2 units)
D/ST touchdowns: 1-2 (+6.5 units)
Sacks: 3-9 (-6.5 units)
Tackles: 4-2 (+1.6 units)
Overall: 9-14 (+0.4 units)
2023 season
Interceptions: 4-9 (-4.6 units)
Pass attempts: 1-2 (-1.2 units)
D/ST touchdowns: 2-11 (+4.5 units)
Teasers: 2-2 (+0.4 units) Sacks: 26-25-1 (-2.5 units)
Tackles: 19-8 (+9.3 units)
Weekly specials: 0-3 (-3.0 units)
Game props: 0-2 (-2.0 units)
Overall: 54-62-1 (+0.8 units)