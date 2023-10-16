Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season wraps up Monday night with the Dallas Cowboys (-1.5, 51) playing at the Los Angeles Chargers.

What can we expect from a betting standpoint?

Betting analysts Eric Moody, Seth Walder, Anita Marks, Al Zeidenfeld and Aaron Schatz are here to provide their thoughts.

Note: Lines from Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise indicated.

The Cowboys are coming off a noncompetitive loss to the 49ers and now stay on the road to face a 2-2 Chargers team that's coming off a bye week. How are you betting this game?

'Daily Wager' A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

Schatz: This is a tough one but with the Cowboys (12th) and Chargers (13th) essentially tied in DVOA, I would have to take the Chargers and the very small amount of points. ESPN FPI has the Cowboys as the better team, but by only a point, which again suggests taking the Chargers at home. At this point, we've seen five games of the Cowboys' offense being below average, and I don't know how much they can take advantage of a weak Chargers defense.

Walder: I like the Chargers +1.5. Even before last week's blowout loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys' offense ranked only 10th in EPA per play despite the team facing the easiest strength of schedule in the league. In other words: I think the Dallas defense made the offense look better than it was early, and then that was exposed against the 49ers.

Moody: This narrow spread has me leaning toward the over. There are a lot of offensive playmakers on the Cowboys and Chargers, but the defenses have some notable weaknesses. Los Angeles' weather should be perfect, so we should get a high-tempo, high-scoring contest. Three of the Cowboys' five games have gone over the total, while two of the Chargers' four games have as well.

Marks: Chargers on the ML (+105). Los Angeles is coming off a bye, and gets Austin Ekeler back. This is a revenge spot for OC Kellen Moore, who was shown the door in Dallas. The Cowboys will be traveling out west for the third time in six weeks (and the second week in a row). Teams that play the 49ers are (1-18 SU) the following week during the past 19 weeks), and Dallas had at least 13 players on the injury list this week, including Tony Pollard. Dallas has 80 plays in the red zone this season and only eight touchdowns to show for it. Lots of reason to like the Chargers.

Austin Ekeler (ankle) returns to the field for the first time since Week 1. How big of a role do you anticipate the Chargers' star running back having in his first game back?

Zeidenfeld: I lean toward Ekeler having his full workload if only out of necessity. He has been telling us on his podcast and on X (formerly Twitter) that he was hoping to get cleared for Week 4 game before the bye but was held out as a precaution, which makes total sense, but this offense needs what he brings to the table with the loss of Mike Williams combined with the general inefficiency of Joshua Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnston. I'm expecting over 23 opportunities for Eleker.

Moody: Our ESPN NFL Nation reporter Kris Rhim said, "Ekeler has indicated that it will be business as usual on Monday night. He said that he felt good enough to play during the bye week and no longer wears the thick brace he sported on his right ankle when he first returned to practice. Ekeler has still worn tape on the ankle but said he doesn't have pain when making cuts or running on an angle, which was the issue before." In run stop win rate, the Cowboys' defense ranks 25th, while the Chargers' offensive line ranks sixth in run block win rate, so when it comes to Ekeler, I recommend betting over 48.5 rushing yards.

What is your favorite prop bet for this game?

Pigskin Pick 'Em Pick NFL games every week and compete for prizes! FREE to play.

Make Your Picks

Schatz: The Cowboys rank No. 2 so far this year in defense against "other receivers" (WR3, WR4, etc.), and Quentin Johnston still doesn't really have a clear role in the Chargers' offense. Deeper passes are more likely going to Joshua Palmer. Even with Mike Williams now out, I feel comfortable going with Johnston under 27.5 receiving yards.

Walder: Derwin James Jr. over 6.5 tackles plus assists (-121). I project James to get 7.5 tackles plus assists, so in some regards this is just faith in my model. But also, the Cowboys are going to have to keep up with the Chargers' offense in this game, and I suspect that means they'll have to pass a little more frequently than they have. That plays into James' over as a safety.

Is there anything else you're playing Monday night?

Walder: Chargers D/ST anytime touchdown (+550 at DraftKings). I make the fair price +479, so this is not a huge value but still a little one on a fun bet. And it plays into the idea I've already mentioned that Dallas' offense is generally overrated and will have to get aggressive to keep up with the Chargers.

Moody: Tony Pollard over 95.5 rushing plus receiving yards. The Chargers' defense has allowed 404.0 total yards per game, the second most in the league. Meanwhile, Pollard has averaged 20 touches and 87.2 total yards per game. Pollard will play an active role for the Cowboys, regardless how the game unfolds.