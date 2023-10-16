Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday as the Jacksonville Jaguars pay a visit to the New Orleans Saints. There will be 11 games on Sunday as six teams are on bye. Sunday's prime time game showcases a pair of 5-1 teams in the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in a game which opened with the highest total on the slate (52). On Monday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers to close out the week.Check back here daily for updated lines and additional betting information from ESPN Stats & Information.
Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints -1
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Thursday 8:15 PM ET
Money Line: Jacksonville Jaguars (+100) ; New Orleans Saints (-120)
Total: 40 (ninth highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Jaguars by 2.4 (57.1% to win outright)
Las Vegas Raiders -3 @ Chicago Bears
Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Money Line: Las Vegas Raiders (-155) ; Chicago Bears (+130)
Total: 38 (13th highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Bears by 0.2 (50.5% to win outright)
Cleveland Browns -2 @ Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Money Line: Cleveland Browns (-125) ; Indianapolis Colts (+105)
Total: 39 (12th highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Browns by 3.5 (60.1% to win outright)
Buffalo Bills -9 @ New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Money Line: Buffalo Bills (-400) ; New England Patriots (+310)
Total: 42 (eighth highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Bills by 12.6 (82.3% to win outright)
Washington Commanders -2 @ New York Giants
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Money Line: Washington Commanders (-125) ; New York Giants (+105)
Total: 40 (ninth highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Commanders by 1.4 (54% to win outright)
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (+115) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-135)
Total: 39.5 (11th highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 1 (52.8% to win outright)
Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens -2.5
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Money Line: Detroit Lions (+115) ; Baltimore Ravens (-135)
Total: 43.5 (sixth highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Ravens by 1.4 (54.1% to win outright)
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams -3.5
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 4:05 PM ET
Money Line: Pittsburgh Steelers (+143) ; Los Angeles Rams (-170)
Total: 42.5 (seventh highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Rams by 2.9 (58.4% to win outright)
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks -8
Lumen Field, Seattle
Sunday 4:05 PM ET
Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+300) ; Seattle Seahawks (-385)
Total: 46 (third highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Seahawks by 11.3 (79.7% to win outright)
Green Bay Packers -1 @ Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Sunday 4:25 PM ET
Money Line: Green Bay Packers (-120) ; Denver Broncos (+100)
Total: 44.5 (fourth highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Packers by 2.4 (57% to win outright)
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs -5.5
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Sunday 4:25 PM ET
Money Line: Los Angeles Chargers (+205) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-250)
Total: 50 (2nd highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 6.1 (67.2% to win outright)
Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles -2.5
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday 8:20 PM ET
Money Line: Miami Dolphins (+122) ; Philadelphia Eagles (-145)
Total: 52 (Highest of the week)
FPI favorite: Dolphins by 3 (58.8% to win outright)
San Francisco 49ers -7 @ Minnesota Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday 8:15 PM ET
Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-335) ; Minnesota Vikings (+260)
Total: 44 (fifth highest of the week)
FPI favorite: 49ers by 7 (69.6% to win outright)