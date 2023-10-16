Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday as the Jacksonville Jaguars pay a visit to the New Orleans Saints. There will be 11 games on Sunday as six teams are on bye. Sunday's prime time game showcases a pair of 5-1 teams in the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in a game which opened with the highest total on the slate (52). On Monday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers to close out the week.Check back here daily for updated lines and additional betting information from ESPN Stats & Information.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints -1

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: Jacksonville Jaguars (+100) ; New Orleans Saints (-120)

Total: 40 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 2.4 (57.1% to win outright)

Las Vegas Raiders -3 @ Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Las Vegas Raiders (-155) ; Chicago Bears (+130)

Total: 38 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bears by 0.2 (50.5% to win outright)

Cleveland Browns -2 @ Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Cleveland Browns (-125) ; Indianapolis Colts (+105)

Total: 39 (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Browns by 3.5 (60.1% to win outright)

Buffalo Bills -9 @ New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Buffalo Bills (-400) ; New England Patriots (+310)

Total: 42 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 12.6 (82.3% to win outright)

Washington Commanders -2 @ New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Washington Commanders (-125) ; New York Giants (+105)

Total: 40 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Commanders by 1.4 (54% to win outright)

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (+115) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-135)

Total: 39.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 1 (52.8% to win outright)

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens -2.5

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Detroit Lions (+115) ; Baltimore Ravens (-135)

Total: 43.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 1.4 (54.1% to win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams -3.5

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Money Line: Pittsburgh Steelers (+143) ; Los Angeles Rams (-170)

Total: 42.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 2.9 (58.4% to win outright)

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks -8

Lumen Field, Seattle

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+300) ; Seattle Seahawks (-385)

Total: 46 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 11.3 (79.7% to win outright)

Green Bay Packers -1 @ Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (-120) ; Denver Broncos (+100)

Total: 44.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Packers by 2.4 (57% to win outright)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs -5.5

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Chargers (+205) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-250)

Total: 50 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 6.1 (67.2% to win outright)

Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles -2.5

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Money Line: Miami Dolphins (+122) ; Philadelphia Eagles (-145)

Total: 52 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 3 (58.8% to win outright)

San Francisco 49ers -7 @ Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-335) ; Minnesota Vikings (+260)

Total: 44 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 7 (69.6% to win outright)