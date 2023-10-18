2023-24 NBA Awards Watch: Who are the early favorites for MVP and Rookie of the Year?

As we prepare for the NBA season to tip off on Tuesday, Oct. 24, let's take an early look at how the player award races look going into the season.

Note: All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.

Leader

Nikola Jokic (+400)

In the hunt

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+500)

Luka Doncic (+550)

Longshots

Jayson Tatum (+800)

Joel Embiid (+1000)

Devin Booker (+1500)

LeBron James (+2500)

In the last three seasons, Jokic has been MVP, MVP, and runner-up MVP/Finals MVP. That last is a key to his MVP candidacy this season: last season, the buzz was that a player who'd never won a championship shouldn't win three straight MVP awards for historic reasons. But now that Jokic has his NBA championship and earned it with one of the more dominant runs in recent memory, he is once again very live to bring home another MVP. Particularly if he does in fact average a triple-double this season, after coming only 0.2 APG short of the feat last season.

Giannis has finished fourth, third and third in the MVP vote the last three seasons after winning the award each of the two seasons before. His candidacy has been negatively impacted by injuries and games missed, despite playing at a similar level on a per-game basis. The Bucks seem on the verge of a big season with Damian Lillard now in town and Khris Middleton having another year to return to full health, and if so Giannis would likely benefit in the MVP vote.

Tatum's MVP candidacy is also positively impacted by trades that improved the Celtics' personnel. With both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday now in the fold, and Tatum still improving at only 25 years old, the Celtics have a legitimate chance at the best record in the NBA. The "best player on the best team" narrative has long been a successful path to winning the MVP.

Doncic has put up MVP-caliber numbers for years now, so his candidacy will rest on whether he and Kyrie Irving can lead the Mavericks into legitimate contention. Embiid is the reigning MVP after having finished runner-up in each of the previous two seasons, and the key to his defense is whether the 76ers can straighten out their issues with James Harden and once again compete for the top of the Atlantic Division.

Booker's numbers actually improved last season when playing next to Kevin Durant, and if his move to point guard yields dominant scoring and assist numbers on a winning Suns team he would be in the mix. And LeBron always has his eye on his legacy. Last season was about setting the all-time NBA scoring record and leading the Lakers back to playoff contention. He accomplished both of those.

This season, LeBron knows that if he can lead the Lakers back to the championship and/or become the oldest MVP in NBA history it would be yet another huge historic achievement in a career full of them. At 25-1, there is some value there.

Rookie of the Year