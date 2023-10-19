Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 of the college football season brings fresh new matchups as each of the nine unbeaten teams looks to stay unblemished. One undefeated team will fall this week as No. 7 Penn State heads to Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have had a strong start but haven't played a team the caliber of the Buckeyes. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and one of the nation's top defenses look to make a statement against a star-studded Ohio State offense featuring Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and quarterback Kyle McCord.

Elsewhere in the Top 25, No. 17 Tennessee takes on the No. 11 Alabama and No. 16 Duke visits Doak Campbell Stadium to battle Jordan Travis and No. 4 Florida State. Saturday night also features a ranked Pac-12 matchup as No. 18 USC and Caleb Williams hope to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Notre Dame. The Trojans face No. 14 Utah in a rematch of last year's Pac-12 championship game.

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are favorites over the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in a huge Big Ten matchup Saturday night. Penn State is one of the four FBS teams that are still undefeated against the spread this season. Do you think the Nittany Lions can continue that streak or will the Buckeyes handle business in Columbus?

Matt Barrie: I think Penn State continues their streak against the spread. This game could come down to a field goal. The Nittany Lions finally have a quarterback in Drew Allar, and their defense is ranked No. 1 in the country. This suggests Penn State could snap their six-game losing streak against Ohio State.

Matt Miller: The Buckeyes will take care of business. Ohio State has the best offensive player in the nation in Marvin Harrison, Jr. and while Penn State is loaded at linebacker and pass-rusher -- and have cornerback Kalen King to match-up with Harrison -- this Ohio State team is too good offensively for Penn State to stop. One thing to keep an eye on is Ohio State's health offensively. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running backs Miyan Williams and Treyveon Henderson were all out last week. So, watch the injury report closely.

Dalen Cuff: The line keeps moving to Penn State (opened at +6) and I understand why. I think this game could go either way so I'm staying away from a side, I'd prefer to sweat out the under 45.5. Penn State's defense is legit, especially their ability to rush the passer and cover in the secondary. Additionally, Ohio State has injury issues on the offensive side of the ball that could be huge. As for the Nittany Lions offense, this is a massive step up in class, on the road and points will be at a premium.

Kevin Haswell: Penn State comes into Saturday's meeting with Ohio State with one of the best pass defenses in the country. They are allowing just 121.2 passing yards per game, nearly 20 yards better than any other team. Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr.and Cade Stover will be the stiffest test they've faced to this point, but I think Penn State's pass defense stands up to the test. While I'm not sure if Penn State wins outright, I think the Nittany Lions will keep it close. Give me Penn State +4.

No. 4 Florida State faces No. 16 Duke in a battle for ACC supremacy. What are your thoughts on this matchup, and do you see the winner as the favorite to win the ACC championship come December?

Matt Barrie: Duke plays world class defense with No. 4 scoring defense in the country, and they continue to be one of the best stories under second year head coach Mike Elko. But FSU is as talented as any team in the country and gets this game at home. The Seminoles should take care of business on their way to collision course with North Carolina in the ACC title game.

Matt Miller: Florida State should throttle a Duke team without quarterback Riley Leonard. The Dukies are a good story -- we all love the underdog -- but Florida State should punish them with running back Trey Benson and his 225-pound frame. With Leonard at quarterback this might have been a fun game. Without him it's mostly a scouting matchup of FSU pass-rusher Jared Verse and Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton. The actual game shouldn't be that interesting as FSU rolls on and gets one step closer to an ACC title.

Dalen Cuff: Yes, the winner will be Florida State and they're the favorite to win the ACC. Riley Leonard being out is the difference here. He's a dynamic playmaker with his arm and his legs and without him on the road I can't take Duke even with two TDs. I think the Blue Devils will struggle to generate offense, especially early on the road. My favorite play here is FSU -7.5 1H.

Kevin Haswell: Duke has yet to be tested on the road this season. The Blue Devils have played one road game, and it was at UConn Huskies, who has yet to win a game at home this season. Walking into Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday will be quite the test, especially without Riley Leonard. I think Florida State will be able to run away with this one behind big games from Jordan Travis and Trey Benson. Give me FSU -14. As for the ACC title race, Florida State is currently the odds-on favorite, and I don't see that changing.

Following the win over Oregon, Michael Penix Jr. (-140) is now the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Is the Heisman race over if Penix continues to play at a high level or can someone else enter into the conversation?

Matt Barrie: If Penix continues to play at this level, and Washington wins, it's a wrap. But Heisman history says a player will emerge in November. A name to keep an eye on is Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel (+800).

Matt Miller: This award belongs to Penix if Washington wins out. I still think there's room for Caleb Williams -- even after his back-to-back worst games of his career -- and maybe for J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), but this is starting to look like a "down" year in which there is no clear-cut, dominant performer. That's good news for Penix.

Dalen Cuff: Wins and TV windows matter in the Heisman race. National exposure goes a long way to celebrating those wins and performances and has the inverse effect with losses. Penix and Caleb Williams exemplified this dynamic last week as Penix became odds on favorite and Williams dropped to 22-1. UNC is going to have some big game windows ahead. They close the season with Duke, Clemson, NC State and a likely ACC Champ game against FSU. I expect them to win out and Drake Maye to turn in some big performances along the way. He's 11-1 as of now and that number will keep going down as they move into those bigger windows.

Kevin Haswell: If Washington is able to win out, Penix will win the Heisman. That may be a tall task though considering the Huskies still have three ranked Pac-12 opponents left, two of which are on the road (at USC and Oregon). If you're looking for an alternative, Dillon Gabriel is currently +800 to win the award (second-shortest odds). He's putting up big numbers for an Oklahoma team that is undefeated and has the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the Big Ten.

What is your upset pick for Week 8?

Matt Barrie: Keep an eye on Utah vs USC. The Trojans are 7.5-point favorites, coming off a physical game against Notre Dame. They have a lot to prove after the loss. This Utah beat them twice last year and are the two-time defending Pac12 champions. The Utes know this is likely their last shot at USC.

Matt Miller: Gimme Tennessee over Alabama. The Volunteers are coming off a hot streak and Alabama just limped to a win against Arkansas while struggling again offensively. The Vols are 9.5-point underdogs in this one, but I think they can win outright. Alabama historically struggles against mobile quarterbacks like Joe Milton III and Tennessee's running game, led by Jaylen Wright, looks potent.

Kevin Haswell: Cincinnati is a home favorite over Baylor Saturday, but the Bearcats have not won a game since Sept. 9 at Pittsburgh and are 0-3 in their first season in the Big 12. I think Baylor (+3) covers and wins outright in this one.

Do you have any best bets for Week 8?

Matt Miller: Take the over (62) in Washington State-Oregon. We've seen these two teams score a ton of points this season, and while Oregon has a solid defense, the team allowed 36 points in a loss last week to Washington.

Kevin Haswell: My best bet for this week is over 60 in the South Carolina-Missouri game. The Tigers have gone over the total in six of seven games this season, while the Gamecocks have gone over the number in 13 of their last 16 road games.