NBA Championship odds: Is this the year of the Phoenix Suns?

The 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Oct. 24 with Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets facing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosting the new-look Phoenix Suns led by Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Over the next few days plenty of bets will be placed on NBA futures as fans prepare for another exciting season of basketball. The Boston Celtics (+389) have the shortest odds to lift the Larry O' Brien trophy at the end of the season with the Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard behind them at +400. The Nuggets have the third-shortest odds at +420 with the Phoenix Suns (+600) and Golden State Warriors (+850) rounding out the top five.

Here are all the NBA championship, division and conference odds for the 2023-24 season.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

NBA Championship Futures Market

Odds to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship Boston Celtics +389 Milwaukee Bucks +400 Denver Nuggets +420 Phoenix Suns +600 Golden State Warriors +850 Los Angeles Lakers +1100 Los Angeles Clippers +1800 Miami Heat +2200 Dallas Mavericks +2500 Philadelphia 76ers +2800 Cleveland Cavaliers +3000 Memphis Grizzlies +3000 Sacramento Kings +4000 Minnesota Timberwolves +4000 New York Knicks +5000 New Orleans Pelicans +6000 Oklahoma City Thunder +7000 Atlanta Hawks +8000 Toronto Raptors +12500 Chicago Bulls +15000 Brooklyn Nets +15000 San Antonio Spurs +20000 Indiana Pacers +20000 Utah Jazz +30000 Houston Rockets +30000 Orlando Magic +30000 Detroit Pistons +50000 Charlotte Hornets +50000 Washington Wizards +50000 Portland Trail Blazers +50000 Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA Conference Winner Markets

Odds to win the NBA Eastern Conference Boston Celtics +175 Milwaukee Bucks +160 Philadelphia 76ers +800 Cleveland Cavaliers +1000 Miami Heat +1200 New York Knicks +1600 Atlanta Hawks +3000 Toronto Raptors +6000 Brooklyn Nets +6000 Chicago Bulls +8000 Orlando Magic +10000 Indiana Pacers +12500 Charlotte Hornets +25000 Detroit Pistons +25000 Washington Wizards +30000 Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Odds to win the NBA Western Conference Denver Nuggets +245 Phoenix Suns +245 Golden State Warriors +600 Los Angeles Lakers +700 Los Angeles Clippers +1200 Memphis Grizzlies +1200 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Sacramento Kings +2200 New Orleans Pelicans +2500 Oklahoma City Thunder +2800 Minnesota Timberwolves +3500 Houston Rockets +10000 Utah Jazz +10000 San Antonio Spurs +10000 Portland Trail Blazers +15000 Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA Division Winner Markets

Odds to win the NBA Atlantic Division Boston Celtics -280 Atlanta Hawks +380 Philadelphia 76ers +700 Toronto Raptors +4000 Brooklyn Nets +4000 Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Odds to win the NBA Pacific Division Phoenix Suns -400 Los Angeles Lakers +160 Golden State Warriors +375 Los Angeles Clippers +575 Sacramento Kings +575 Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Odds to win the NBA Northwest Division Denver Nuggets -400 Oklahoma City Thunder +500 Minnesota Timberwolves +550 Utah Jazz +4000 Portland Trail Blazers +15000 Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Odds to win the NBA Southeast Division Miami Heat -165 Atlanta Hawks +200 Orlando Magic +750 Charlotte Hornets +3000 Washington Wizards +7500 Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

