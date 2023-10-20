NBA MVP odds: Can Joel Embiid have a repeat season?

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2023-24 NBA season just days away plenty of NBA biggest stars will star their quest to win the illustrious Larry O'Brien trophy next June. However, there will also be a number of players that will be driven to cross off MVP winner on their career bucket lists as well. Last year's NBA race was certainly memorable as Joel Embiid historic scoring surge late in the season led to him not only securing the NBA scoring title but his first MVP award as well, over two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. This year, there are a number of players looking to get back into the MVP conversation with a strong season. Jokic (+400) is currently the favorite to win his third MVP award in four seasons while Giannis Antetokounmpo (+500) has the second-shortest odds. Luka Doncic (+550), Jayson Tatum (+800) and Embiid (+850) are among the top five with the shortest odds to win.

Here is a look at the odds for some of the top players in the NBA to hoist the next Michael Jordan Trophy.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Odds to win the 2023-24 NBA MVP