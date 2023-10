Paul Finebaum breaks down the excitement in the Pac-12 after Washington's thrilling win over Oregon. (0:46)

Here are the betting lines and totals for Week 9 of the college football season.

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

Game Total: 53.5

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 22.1 (92.3% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Game Total: 66

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 17.3 (87.3% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Game Total: 44.5

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 35.1 (98.2% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Game Total: 48.5

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 15.7 (85.2% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Game Total: 52

FPI Favorite: Texas by 26 (94.9% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Game Total: 49

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 7.1 (68.6% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Game Total: 46

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 20.5 (90.9% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Game Total: 47

FPI Favorite: Louisville by 1.3 (53.5% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET, Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

Game Total: 54.5

FPI Favorite: Tulane by 6.3 (66.7% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET, California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

Game Total: 67

FPI Favorite: USC by 9.2 (73.4% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

Game Total: 59.5

FPI Favorite: Washington by 27.9 (95.8% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

Game Total: 50

FPI Favorite: Air Force by 14.8 (83.8% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Game Total: 52

FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 7.9 (70.6% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Game Total: 43.5

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 18 (88.2% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Game Total: 63.5

FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 27.9 (95.9% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Game Total: 64

FPI Favorite: UCLA by 14.8 (83.8% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Game Total: 63.5

FPI Favorite: North Carolina by 12.3 (79.7% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA

Game Total: 49

FPI Favorite: James Madison by 17.9 (88% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 10:30 PM ET, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Game Total: 56.5

FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 4.3 (61.7% chance to win outright)