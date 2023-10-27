There are no byes in Week 8 of the NFL season, so we've got a full 16-game slate on offer. The action kicked off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills holding on for a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday night, the Chicago Bears are on the road at the Los Angeles Chargers while Monday Night Football will see the Detroit Lions hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.
Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys -6
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: Los Angeles Rams (+222) ; Dallas Cowboys (-278)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Cowboys by 6.6 (68.8% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS as favorites this season and 21-9 ATS as favorites since 2021. The Cowboys are 20-12 ATS as a favorite of at least three points under Mike McCarthy.
The Rams are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games following losses.
Three straight Rams games have gone under the total.
Minnesota Vikings -1.5 @ Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: Minnesota Vikings (-125) ; Green Bay Packers (+105)
Total: 42; Opened: 42
FPI favorite: Vikings by 2.8 (58.2% to win outright)
Line Movement Alert: Opened Packers -1
Betting Nuggets
The Vikings are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog.
The Packers are 0-3 ATS in their last three games.
Four straight Vikings games have gone under the total.
Atlanta Falcons -2.5 @ Tennessee Titans
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (-145) ; Tennessee Titans (+122)
Total: 35.5; Opened: 35.5
FPI favorite: Titans by 0.7 (51.9% to win outright)
Line Movement Alert: Opened Titans -1
Betting Nuggets
Mike Vrabel is 26-16-1 ATS and 22-21 outright in his career as an underdog. He is 11-6 outright and ATS as a home underdog.
The Titans are 5-0 ATS after a bye under Mike Vrabel (7-0-1 ATS since 2015).
Unders are 6-1 in Falcons games this season and 17-6 in Titans games the last two seasons.
The Falcons are 7-13 ATS as favorites since 2020 (6-9 ATS under Arthur Smith with three straight ATS losses).
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts (Pick)
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: New Orleans Saints (-105) ; Indianapolis Colts (-115)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 40
FPI favorite: Saints by 1.6 (54.8% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins -9.5
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: New England Patriots (+345) ; Miami Dolphins (-455)
Total: 47; Opened: 46
FPI favorite: Dolphins by 11.7 (80.6% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Dolphins are 5-0 ATS against teams with losing records, 4-0 ATS as a favorite, and 3-0 ATS at home this season.
The Dolphins have covered six straight meetings against the Patriots.
The Patriots are 1-12 ATS in Mac Jones' last 13 starts as an underdog and 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog.
The Patriots are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as road underdogs.
New York Jets -3 @ New York Giants
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: New York Jets (-155) ; New York Giants (+130)
Total: 36.5; Opened: 36
FPI favorite: Jets by 10.1 (77.3% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Jets have lost seven straight games off a bye (2-5 ATS). They are 1-5 ATS in their last six games off a bye.
The Jets have covered three straight games.
Unders are 6-1 in Giants games this season, with five straight unders.
Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5 @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: Jacksonville Jaguars (-150) ; Pittsburgh Steelers (+126)
Total: 41; Opened: 40.5
FPI favorite: Jaguars by 3.7 (60.7% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Steelers are 7-1 outright and ATS in their past eight games as an underdog, including 4-1 this season (four straight wins).
The Jaguars are 3-0 ATS on the road this season.
The Jaguars have covered four straight games.
Philadelphia Eagles -7 @ Washington Commanders
FedExField, Landover, Maryland
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: Philadelphia Eagles (-335) ; Washington Commanders (+260)
Total: 43.5; Opened: NL
FPI favorite: Eagles by 9.7 (76.4% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Commanders are 0-3 ATS at home this season.
The Commanders are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog (2-2 outright, 3-1 ATS this season).
Three straight Eagles games have gone under the total.
The Eagles are 2-6 ATS as road favorites of at least six points under Nick Sirianni.
Houston Texans -3 @ Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Money Line: Houston Texans (-178) ; Carolina Panthers (+150)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 4.5 (62.9% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Texans have been underdogs in 21 straight road games entering this week, the longest active streak in the NFL.
The Panthers have won and covered four straight meetings.
The Texans are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games.
Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks -3.5
Lumen Field, Seattle
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Money Line: Cleveland Browns (+158) ; Seattle Seahawks (-190)
Total: 38; Opened: 38
FPI favorite: Seahawks by 5.5 (65.9% to win outright)
Line Movement Alert: Opened Seahawks -1.5
Betting Nuggets
The Seahawks have covered four of their last five games, including going 3-0 ATS as a favorite in that span.
The Browns are 0-3 ATS in their last three road games with all three games going over the total.
P.J. Walker is 6-2 ATS in his career as a starter and 5-3 outright, all as an underdog.
Kansas City Chiefs -7 @ Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (-350) ; Denver Broncos (+275)
Total: 47; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 12.7 (82.7% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Chiefs are 4-0 outright and ATS against teams with winning records this season.
The Chiefs have covered three straight games.
The Chiefs have won 16 straight meetings, going 11-5 ATS in that span. The Broncos have covered three of the last four meetings with the exception coming in Week 6 when the Chiefs won by 11 as 10.5-point favorites.
Baltimore Ravens -9.5 @ Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Money Line: Baltimore Ravens (-455) ; Arizona Cardinals (+345)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 43
FPI favorite: Ravens by 14.2 (85.4% to win outright)
Line Movement Alert: Opened Ravens -7.5
Betting Nuggets
Lamar Jackson is 22-10-2 ATS in his career on the road.
The Cardinals are 0-4 ATS in their last four games after starting 3-0 ATS.
Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers -4
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Money Line: Cincinnati Bengals (+170) ; San Francisco 49ers (-205)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 7 (69.9% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Bengals have covered five straight games as underdogs.
Joe Burrow is 16-9 ATS in his career on the road (19-10 ATS including playoffs).
The 49ers are 3-0 ATS at home this season.
Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers -8.5
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
Money Line: Chicago Bears (+328) ; Los Angeles Chargers (-430)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 44
FPI favorite: Chargers by 9.4 (75.8% to win outright)
Betting Nuggets
The Bears are 7-15-2 ATS under Matt Eberflus, tied with the Buccaneers for the worst record in the NFL in that span.
Overs are 16-8 under Eberflus, the highest over percentage in the NFL in that span.
Overs are 6-1 in Bears game this season, including 3-0 on the road.
Four straight Chargers games have gone under the total.