Six prop bets to make for Wednesday's NBA slate

We have reached the second night of the 2023-24 NBA season and Wednesday's 12-game slate brings plenty of intriguing matchups.

Among the biggest games on the slate are the two primetime games between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks on ESPN. The Knicks decided to stick with what's working this summer, keeping their lineup intact after one of the most successful seasons in a decade. Meanwhile, the Celtics, who were just one win away from consecutive NBA Finals appearances, went all-out adding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in the offseason. As for the Spurs and Mavericks, all eyes will be on rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama in his NBA debut against another No. 1 pick, Kyrie Irving.

Here are some of my favorite prop bets for Wednesday night's slate.

Six prop bets for Wednesday's NBA Slate

Jaylen Brown over 26.5 points + rebounds. Brown should be actively involved in the Celtics rotation tonight. This number seems low for Brown since averaged 26.6 PPG and 7.0 RPG last season. It might take some time for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to gel with the rest of the team. Expect Brown to be busy against the Knicks.

Kyrie Irving over 35.5 points + assists. With Luka Doncic listed as questionable, Irving might need to play a bigger role as a scorer and facilitator tonight. He averaged 27.0 PPG and 6.0 APG in his 20 games with the Mavericks last season and had a usage rate of nearly 30% without Doncic on the floor. While the San Antonio Spurs will be a lot better with Victor Wembanyama on the court, Irving is one of the best finishers in the game and will find a way to exploit the Spurs defensively.

Jeremy Sochan over 3.5 assists. Sochan will start point guard for San Antonio after excelling at the position in the preseason. He averaged 5.3 APG last season and should have success against a Dallas Mavericks team that has struggled defending point guards in the past.

Jordan Poole over 34.5 points + assists + rebounds. Poole is positioned to be the focal point of the Wizards' offense this season. He averaged 22.5 PPG, 4.4 APG and 3.4 RPG in games he started over the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors. The Indiana Pacers ranked 26th last season in points allowed per 100 possessions last season and I don't see them improving significantly to start the year.

LaMelo Ball over 8.5 assists. While Ball dealt with multiple ankle injuries last season, he still averaged 8.4 APG. Now with big man Mark Williams and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller on the court, Ball is well positioned to meet or exceed his assist average against the Atlanta Hawks.

Walker Kessler over 2.5 blocks. Kessler averaged 3.3 BPG as a starter after the All-Star break last season. Since he is the only true center on Utah's roster, he should surpass expectations in this area against the Sacramento Kings.

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Madison Square Garden, New York

Line: Celtics (-3.5)

Money Line: Celtics (-165), Knicks (+140)

Total: 224 points

BPI Projection: Celtics (57.3%)

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest)

Knicks: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Line: Mavericks (-4)

Money Line: Mavericks (-170), Spurs (+143)

Total: 230 points

BPI Projection: Mavericks (58.1%)

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Calf)

Spurs: Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Suspension)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Line: Hawks (-3.5)

Money Line: Hawks (-175), Hornets (+148)

Total: 236 points

BPI Projection: Hawks (62.0%)

Injury Report:

Hawks: None reported

Hornets: Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Theo Maledon, (GTD - Shoulder); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Pacers (-6)

Money Line: Wizards (+196), Pacers (-240)

Total: 235 points

BPI Projection: Pacers (65.7%)

Injury Report:

Wizards: Johnny Davis, (GTD - Elbow); Kyle Kuzma, (GTD - Calf); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Toe); Anthony Gill, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pacers: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando

Line: Magic (-4)

Money Line: Rockets (+140), Magic (-165)

Total: 220.5 points

BPI Projection: Magic (62.9%)

Injury Report:

Rockets: Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Magic: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, New York

Line: Cavaliers (-1)

Money Line: Cavaliers (-115), Nets (-105)

Total: 220 points

BPI Projection: Nets (50.7%)

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (GTD - Rest); Dean Wade, (GTD - Illness); Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Ankle)

Nets: Dariq Whitehead, (GTD - Foot); Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET, Kaseya Center, Miami

Line: Heat (-9)

Money Line: Pistons (+320), Heat (-420)

Total: 219.5 points

BPI Projection: Heat (80.9%)

Injury Report:

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf); Monte Morris, (OUT - Back); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Groin); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Foot); R.J. Hampton, (GTD - Illness); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Line: Timberwolves (-1)

Money Line: Timberwolves (-115), Raptors (-105)

Total: 223.5 points

BPI Projection: Timberwolves (50.8%)

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Calf); Mike Conley, (GTD - Illness)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Rest); Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago

Line: Bulls (-1)

Money Line: Thunder (-105), Bulls (-115)

Total: 227.5

BPI Projection: Bulls (54.0%)

Injury Report:

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski, (GTD - Ankle); Kenrich Williams, (GTD - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Andre Drummond, (GTD - Personal); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Illness)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET, FedExForum, Memphis

Line: Pelicans (-1)

Money Line: Pelicans (-115), Grizzlies (-105)

Total: 224.5

BPI Projection: Grizzlies (50.2%)

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Cody Zeller, (GTD - Back); Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Rest); John Konchar, (GTD - Personal); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET, Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Line: Kings (-1.5)

Money Line: Kings (-125), Jazz (+105)

Total: 236 points

BPI Projection: Jazz (52.6%)

Injury Report:

Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Rest); Domantas Sabonis, (GTD - Rest); Keegan Murray, (GTD - Illness); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Calf)

Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Rest); Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Rest); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Rest); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Rest)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Portland Trail Blazers at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Clippers (-9)

Money Line: Blazers (+335), Clippers (-440)

Total: 227.5 points

BPI Projection: Clippers (77.1%)

Injury Report:

Blazers: Ish Wainright, (GTD - Calf); Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Rest); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Rest); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Rest); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Rest); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Rest); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Knee)

Clippers: Bones Hyland, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Boston Jr., (GTD - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Rest); Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Groin); Paul George, (GTD - Rest); Russell Westbrook, (GTD - Rest); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Suspension)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play