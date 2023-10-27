Open Extended Reactions

What is worth betting in the NFL in Week 8? And what are the best plays to help you make smart wagering decisions?

Betting analysts Eric Moody, Tyler Fulghum, Seth Walder and Aaron Schatz are here to provide their thoughts.

Note: Lines from Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise indicated.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to play the Dallas Cowboys (-6, 45.5). Both teams have been up and down so far. What do you expect out of this one and how are you betting it?

Fulghum: I expect the Rams to put up a fight for the first half or so ... but ultimately fall short. I'd play Cowboys -6 in this spot. Dallas is coming off its bye and has the requisite pieces to make life difficult for the Rams. Even missing CB Trevon Diggs and LB Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys' defense should have no problem applying pressure to Matthew Stafford in the pocket. I would be shocked if Micah Parsons didn't record a sack in this game. The Rams' defense has been better than expected, and the Cowboys' offense has looked pretty pedestrian, but I still think Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb will make just enough splash plays to get Dallas the win and cover at home.

Moody: I agree with Tyler, the Rams are going to make it interesting, but the Cowboys (-6) should pull away in the second half. Dallas is 4-2 against the spread in the past six games. The Cowboys will be playing at home and have had an extra week to prepare for this game coming off a bye week. Dallas also leads the league in pass rush win rate, while the Rams' offensive line ranks 27th in pass block win rate. This is something the Cowboys would be wise to take advantage of. The Rams are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games on the road against Dallas. The Cowboys should take care of business in this matchup and cover the spread.

San Francisco rides a two-game losing streak into Sunday, and will likely have Sam Darnold at quarterback as the Bengals come in fresh off a bye week. The 49ers (-3, 43.5) are still favored. Is this a game to stay away from or are you betting it?

Schatz: The Bengals have just not been a very good team this year, 21st in overall DVOA and 14th in ESPN FPI (which, unlike DVOA, does include some prior season information). Even in the past couple of games when it seemed like Joe Burrow was getting healthy and back on track, the Bengals didn't put up a passing performance over average. So the question is: How bad is the 49ers' offense with Darnold at quarterback? Does it go from great to good, or worse? Based on DVOA, I would still favor the 49ers in this game even if Darnold reduced their offense to being league average. As bad as he was in his New York days, it's hard to imagine the 49ers' offense being worse than that. So I am comfortable going with 49ers -3 here.

Fulghum: I am going to stay away from it. I trust Kyle Shanahan. I trust Christian McCaffrey. I trust the 49ers' defense. Cincinnati, however, is coming off its bye and playing better offensively. I was going to bet the 49ers bounce back pretty hard after their Monday night loss in Minnesota, but the change at QB has me pausing.

Moody: I'm staying away from it. The Bengals are getting more and more favorable odds as kickoff approaches against the 49ers. Due to the concussion news surrounding Brock Purdy, the line has tightened. This matchup has a lot of uncertainty. Who's starting? Purdy or Darnold? Coming out of the bye, will the Bengals build on their performance in Week 6 or revert to their early season form? I'm more inclined to watch this game from the sidelines without any skin in the game, but I could be persuaded into placing some prop bets.

Which of the other games are you looking forward to betting on this week?

Schatz: I suppose divisional games tend to be a little closer and slightly lower-scoring than other games, but I am still surprised that the line in Broncos-Chiefs has moved toward the Broncos during the week. The Chiefs are in the top five of DVOA for all three phases of the game, while the Broncos are still the second-worst defense ever tracked through seven games, even after holding the Packers to 17 points last Sunday. Denver had its best defensive game of the year in the first meeting with Kansas City. The Broncos aren't going to do that again. Chiefs -7 all the way.