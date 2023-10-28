World Series Game 2 betting tips, picks, predictions

The Texas Rangers look to take advantage of a spectacular comeback victory in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 on Saturday Night. The Rangers were able to rally with two runs in the ninth inning and another run during extra innings edging out with a 6-5 victory on Friday.
With first pitch set for 8:03 p.m. ET, Merrill Kelly and Jordan Montgomery will be on the mound. Montgomery went 4-2 in the regular season with a 2.79 ERA and 13 walks and 58 strikeouts. Rangers' right fielder Adolis Garcia has been on fire since the beginning of the 2023 MLB playoffs and helped lift the Rangers over the Diamondbacks Friday night with 11th-inning walk-off home run. Meanwhile Kelly had a 12-8 record for Arizona during the regular season and had a 12-9 record with a 3.29 ERA, walking 69 batters and striking out 187.
How will game two fare and what are the bets you should make?
Tristan H. Cockcroft, Tyler Fulghum, Eric Karabell and Todd Zola break it all down in tonight's roundtable.
World Series Game 2 picks
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
Saturday, 8:03 p.m. ET, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Kelly (2-1, 2.65 ERA) vs. Montgomery (3-0, 2.16)
Money line: Diamondbacks +130, Rangers -155
Run line: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160), Rangers -1.5 (+135)
Total runs: Over/Under 8.5 (-115/-105)
While I agree with the oddsmakers, the Rangers should be favored in Game 2, last night's extra inning affair showed how close these teams are, so I'll back the Diamondbacks again (+140). Even though there was a break before the series began, both bullpens were busy, and will be needed again, so like last night, the run total should be in double-digits, so backing the over (-120) with the O/U at 8.5 is the play. -- Zola
I think the Rangers win again. Final 6-4. Take the over on runs. The Texas offense, and not only Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager, is thriving. Merrill Kelly was able to tame Philadelphia, but I don't see that happening here. Marcus Semien has to get going too. I think the Rangers will get an early lead and hold on. -- Karabell
I'm torn on the over/under for this game, especially with extra innings last night taxing the bullpens more than usual. Initially, I regarded a Merrill Kelly-Jordan Montgomery matchup a sneaky-pitchers -- duel type -- and it might yet be -- where betting the under is the play.
But with Under 8.5 runs a "meh" -- 105 bet, I think instead taking the Diamondbacks (+122) is the correct pick, going with the greater value in what should be, like last night's, a close contest. -- Cockcroft
Under 8.5. I know it's a bit dangerous to bet Rangers games unders, especially at home, but I want to fire now that it's moved from 8.0 in Game 1 to 8.5 in Game 2. Jordan Montgomery (3-0, 2.16 ERA) and Merrill Kelly (2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) have both been excellent this postseason. I wouldn't be shocked at all to see the D-Backs even the series up at two games apiece, but I do think we get a tight, lower-scoring affair in Game 2. -- Fulghum