World Series Game 2 betting tips, picks, predictions

The Texas Rangers look to take advantage of a spectacular comeback victory in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 on Saturday Night. The Rangers were able to rally with two runs in the ninth inning and another run during extra innings edging out with a 6-5 victory on Friday.

With first pitch set for 8:03 p.m. ET, Merrill Kelly and Jordan Montgomery will be on the mound. Montgomery went 4-2 in the regular season with a 2.79 ERA and 13 walks and 58 strikeouts. Rangers' right fielder Adolis Garcia has been on fire since the beginning of the 2023 MLB playoffs and helped lift the Rangers over the Diamondbacks Friday night with 11th-inning walk-off home run. Meanwhile Kelly had a 12-8 record for Arizona during the regular season and had a 12-9 record with a 3.29 ERA, walking 69 batters and striking out 187.

How will game two fare and what are the bets you should make?

Tristan H. Cockcroft, Tyler Fulghum, Eric Karabell and Todd Zola break it all down in tonight's roundtable.

World Series Game 2 picks

Saturday, 8:03 p.m. ET, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Kelly (2-1, 2.65 ERA) vs. Montgomery (3-0, 2.16)

Money line: Diamondbacks +130, Rangers -155

Run line: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160), Rangers -1.5 (+135)

Total runs: Over/Under 8.5 (-115/-105)