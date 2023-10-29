Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Here are the betting lines and totals for Week 10 of the college football season.

All odds and lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Betting Nuggets provided by ESPN Stats & Analysis.

No. 3 Ohio State (-18.5) at Rutgers

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Game Total: 43 points

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 20.9 (91.3% chance to win outright)

No. 25 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-5.5)

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Game Total: NA

FPI Favorite: Texas by 6.3 (66.7% chance to win outright)

Texas A&M at No. 11 Ole Miss (-5)

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Game Total: NA

FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 5 (63.5% chance to win outright)

No. 12 Notre Dame (-3) at Clemson

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), Clemson, SC

Game Total: NA

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 5.7 (65.4% chance to win outright)

UConn at No. 19 Tennessee (-34.5)

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Game Total: 53 points

FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 33 (97.7% chance to win outright)

Arizona State at No. 18 Utah (-12)

Saturday, 2:00 PM ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Game Total: 42

FPI Favorite: Utah by 17.9 (88.2% chance to win outright)

Army at No. 17 Air Force (-18.5)

Saturday, 2:30 PM ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Game Total: 36 points

FPI Favorite: Air Force by 17.9 (88.2% chance to win outright)

No. 14 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia (-16.5)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Game Total: NA

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 14.5 (83.4% chance to win outright)

No. 4 Florida State -22.5 at Pittsburgh

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Game Total: 51 points

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 21.1 (91.5% chance to win outright)

No. 9 Penn State -11 at Maryland

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

Game Total: 50 points

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 14.3 (83.1% chance to win outright)

No. 10 Oklahoma (-6) at Oklahoma State

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Game Total: NA

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 12.9 (80.8% chance to win outright)

Virginia Tech at No. 15 Louisville (-10.5)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Game Total: 48.5 points

FPI Favorite: Louisville by 11.5 (78.2% chance to win outright)

No. 21 Tulane -16.5 at East Carolina

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

Game Total: 48 points

FPI Favorite: Tulane by 9.9 (74.9% chance to win outright)

No. 23 James Madison -6 at Georgia State

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Game Total: 54.5 points

FPI Favorite: James Madison by 2.4 (56.6% chance to win outright)

California at No. 6 Oregon (-23.5)

Saturday, 5:30 PM ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Game Total: 59.5 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 23 (93% chance to win outright)

No. 22 Kansas at Iowa State (-1)

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Game Total: 54.5

FPI Favorite: Iowa State by 1.6 (54.5% chance to win outright)

Purdue at No. 2 Michigan (-32.5)

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 32.8 (97.6% chance to win outright)

No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC (-3)

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Game Total: 77 points

FPI Favorite: USC by 1.4 (53.9% chance to win outright)

No. 13 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-4)

Saturday, 7:45 PM ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Game Total: 60.5 points

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 4.5 (62.3% chance to win outright)

No. 16 Oregon State (-12.5) at Colorado

Saturday, 10:00 PM ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Game Total: 63 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 12.5 (80.2% chance to win outright)

No. 20 UCLA (-1.5) at Arizona

Saturday, 10:30 PM ET, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Game Total: 53.5 points

FPI Favorite: UCLA by 0.9 (52.4% chance to win outright)