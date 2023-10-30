NBA betting: Four picks for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Week 2 of the fantasy basketball season starts off with a full slate of 10 games on Monday. Seven of the teams will be on the second half of a back-to-back set including the Nuggets (hosting the Jazz), the Warriors (at the Pelicans) and the Lakers (hosting the Magic). It is unlikely that (m)any teams will feel the need to test the new NBA rule on load management and sit star veterans, but is possible that some players will exhibit some fatigue or play on minutes restrictions. I would especially keep an eye on the Lakers, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis coming off a combined 81 minutes played in an overtime loss to the Kings Sunday.

Considering this and other storylines of interest, here are my best bets from today's slate.

Dre's Favorite Bets for Monday

Toronto Raptors -7.0 vs. Portland Trail Blazers. The Raptors opened the season with three straight games against teams that played in the postseason (at least the play-in game) last season, and all three games were close, decided by single-digits with the Raptors winning one. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are winless in their first three games, with their two losses to postseason teams by a combined 40 points. The Trail Blazers are on the second half of a road back-to-back, and the Raptors are the better team, rested and should take advantage of home court advantage against an inexperienced opponent to win comfortably.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 28.5 points. Gilgeous-Alexander had a rare off-shooting game on Sunday, going 2-for-16 from the field for seven points against the Nuggets. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander only had three games where he scored under 20 points, and in the subsequent games he scored 33, 30 and 33 points to get right back to his typical high-scoring ways. He should be in for a big bounce-back performance on Monday against a Pistons defense that is tied for 21st in points allowed and 20th in field goal percentage allowed to opposing shooting guards.

New Orleans Pelicans -3.0 over Golden State Warriors. The Pelicans have a major size advantage against the Warriors with Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas in the paint and even 6-foot-9 Brandon Ingram at shooting guard. For the Warriors to win the matchup, then, they typically need their perimeter players to dominate. But the Warriors are an older team on the second half of a back-to-back after a surprisingly hard-fought game against the Rockets on Sunday, so the Pelicans' size advantage has greater potential to wear them down.

Denver Nuggets -7.5 over Utah Jazz. The Nuggets are not playing around this season. They are 3-0, fresh off a 33-point demolition of the previously undefeated Thunder on Sunday afternoon. The Jazz, on the other hand, are 1-2 but both losses came to teams from the postseason last season by a total of 38 points. Playing at home, even on the second half of a back-to-back, the Nuggets should be able to take care of business against the Jazz.

Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics

Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 0-2 (2-0-0)

Hornets: 1-1 (1-1-0)

Line: Nets (-1)

Money Line: Nets (-110), Hornets (-110)

Total: 228.5 points

BPI Projection: Brooklyn Nets (57.4%)

Injury Report:

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Calf); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 1-2 (0-3-0)

Pacers: 2-0 (2-0-0)

Line: Pacers (-3)

Money Line: Bulls (130), Pacers (-155)

Total: 230 points

BPI Projection: Indiana Pacers (65.6%)

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)

Pacers: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 2-0 (0-1-1)

Wizards: 1-1 (1-1-0)

Line: Celtics (-10)

Money Line: Celtics (-480), Wizards (360)

Total: 229 points

BPI Projection: Boston Celtics (74.6%)

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Toe)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 1-1 (1-1-0)

Hawks: 1-2 (1-2-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-2)

Money Line: Timberwolves (-130), Hawks (+110)

Total: 230.5 points

BPI Projection: Atlanta Hawks (53.3%)

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Calf)

Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 0-3 (0-3-0)

Raptors: 1-2 (2-1-0)

Line: Raptors (-8.5)

Money Line: Blazers (278), Raptors (-355)

Total: 217 points

BPI Projection: Toronto Raptors (76.0%)

Injury Report:

Blazers: Ish Wainright, (GTD - Calf); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Raptors: O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Leg); Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET, FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 2-0 (1-1-0)

Grizzlies: 0-3 (1-2-0)

Line: Mavericks (-2.5)

Money Line: Mavericks (-140), Grizzlies (118)

Total: 228.5

BPI Projection: Dallas Mavericks (55.9%)

Injury Report:

Mavericks: None reported

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Concussion); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 1-2 (1-2-0)

Bucks: 1-1 (0-2-0)

Line: Bucks (-5)

Money Line: Heat (175), Bucks (-210)

Total: 223.5 points

BPI Projection: Milwaukee Bucks (60.6%)

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Foot); Kevin Love, (GTD - Shoulder); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 2-1 (2-1-0)

Pelicans: 2-0 (2-0-0)

Line: Pelicans (-4.5)

Money Line: Warriors (152), Pelicans (-180)

Total: 226 points

BPI Projection: New Orleans Pelicans (51.6%)

Injury Report:

Warriors: None reported

Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 2-1 (3-0-0)

Thunder: 2-1 (2-1-0)

Line: Thunder (-6)

Money Line: Pistons (185), Thunder (-225)

Total: 225 points

BPI Projection: Oklahoma City Thunder (65.0%)

Injury Report:

Pistons: James Wiseman, (GTD - Undisclosed); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (GTD - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 1-2 (1-2-0)

Nuggets: 3-0 (2-1-0)

Line: Nuggets (-8)

Money Line: Jazz (270), Nuggets (-345)

Total: 227.5 points

BPI Projection: Denver Nuggets (69.5%)

Injury Report:

Jazz: Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Knee)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jay Huff, (GTD - Ribs)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 2-0 (2-0-0)

Lakers: 1-2 (0-3-0)

Line: Lakers (-2)

Money Line: Magic (110), Lakers (-130)

Total: 218.5 points

BPI Projection: Los Angeles Lakers (59.9%)

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play