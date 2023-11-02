Take a dive into the ups and down of the Rangers' journey to becoming the 2023 World Series Champions. (2:25)

The Texas Rangers capped off a miraculous postseason run (they didn't lose a game on the road!) to win the 2023 World Series. But it's the Atlanta Braves who will enter as the favorite to take the crown in 2024.

The Braves are +650 to win the Fall Classic, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7-1, the Rangers and Houston Astros at 9-1 and the Philadelphia Phillies at 10-1. The Arizona Diamondbacks head into the offseason at 25-1 to win next year's World Series.

Of course, odds will change significantly as moves are made in the offseason, especially when Shohei Ohtani's destination is determined. We'll keep you up to date every step of the way.