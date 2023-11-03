Betting the NBA in-season tournament: Bets to make on group winners, champion, MVP

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA In-season tournament tips off Friday, Nov. 3 and the groundbreaking addition to the league calendar is sure to add a new element of intrigue during the early portion of the season.

Still curious how this tournament works? We've explained the format, schedule and groups, so make sure you visit that link for more details.

After breaking down the groups and evaluating the odds, I've listed the bets to make as you follow the games over the next month.

Note: Odds by ESPN BET.

Group-winner bets to make

West Group A (Grizzlies, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, Trail Blazers)

Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +200

This group looks like a two-horse race between the Lakers and the Suns. Right now, surprising to say, the Lakers are the healthier team. LeBron James is not slowing down and Anthony Davis is looking consistently dominant. I can see LeBron adding some value to these games for his legacy since this is the inaugural in-season tournament for the league. Regardless, outside of the Suns, there is not much competition in this group.

West Group B (Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans, Mavericks, Rockets)

Pick: Denver Nuggets +180

The Nuggets continue to look like the most unbeatable team in basketball... when they care. So far, they haven't shot the ball particularly well or up to their standard of last season. I expect that early season rust to knock off. Nikola Jokic is still the best player in the game. It's too easy for him. The concern, though, is that this looks like deepest and best group in the tournament. The Clippers, Mavs, and Pelicans are legitimately good competition.

West Group C (Kings, Warriors, Timberwolves, Thunder, Spurs)

Pick: Golden State Warriors +195

The Warriors really do look like a different team without Jordan Poole. Draymond Green is eager to tell the world how much more enjoyable coming to work is. It's showing on the court. The poor Kings, as fun and exciting as they are, continue to be treated like a kid brother. Remember how this team couldn't win on the road last year? Their 3-0 away from Chase Center to start the season.

East Group A (76ers, Cavaliers, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons)

Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +150

The Sixers are another team that may benefit from "addition by subtraction." After dealing James Harden to the Clippers, the Sixers locker room is likely to feel a boost of levity. Joel Embiid remains one of the most dominant forces in the league and Tyrese Maxey is blossoming into a legit offensive superstar in his own right. Three teams appear to be in a class of their own in the East, and Philly is definitely one of them.

East Group B (Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards Hornets)

Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -110

The other team in that echelon is the Milwaukee Bucks. It's been a somewhat slow start to the season, and there is legit concern that swapping Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard is at best a lateral move. I still trust Giannis to deliver when the games matter the most and maybe the sluggish start to the season will provide them with some legit motivation to perform in this particular tournament.

East Group C (Celtics, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, Magic)

Pick: Boston Celtics -150

Right now, the Celtics look like the best team in the NBA. They've been knocking on the door of a championship for years, now, and maybe this is the season they break through. Kristaps Porzingis has been an impact rim defender and floor stretcher. Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level. Jrue Holiday is a proven champion. There don't appear to be any weaknesses with this team. I can also argue East Group C is the easiest group in the entire tournament.

In-season tournament winner bets to make

Good shot to win: Boston Celtics +800

Boston is playing absurd offensive basketball right now. Since the Celtics have come up just short so many times in the playoffs, perhaps an in-season tournament championship can provide a mental release that benefits them come the real postseason.

Good shot to win: Denver Nuggets +900

Until someone slays the dragon, Nikola Jokic is the boss of this league. Denver is 4-1 on the season and they haven't even looked all that impressive or like they are trying. When they (Jokic) play their best game and 3-pt shots are falling, it's so hard to beat them.

Longshot: Phoenix Suns +1300

The Suns easily could win West Group A, but even if they don't, can make the tournament as one of the wild card teams. Kevin Durant should be getting Devin Booker back soon, and while Bradley Beal looks further away from his return, this tournament doesn't end until December 9th. He has time and if/when he does return this team will be motivated to find it's rhythm quickly in meaningful games.

MVP winner bets to make

Good shot to win: Jayson Tatum +1400

Tatum is the best player on the team with the best odds to win. If Boston continues to play like they have starting the season, this seems like a very strong bet. Although the Celtics are a very deep team, his contributions look most significant in the box score when they win against good competition.

Good shot to win: Nikola Jokic +1400

It would be foolish to look past the Most Valuable Player in the league. Jokic is a walking triple-double who barely breaks a sweat as the leader of the defending NBA Champion.

Longshot: Devin Booker +2500

If the Suns are able to make a run through this tournament and win it, look to the value of Booker as MVP instead of Kevin Durant. Although Durant may be the bigger name, Booker is the player that is the driving force of this offense. He has the ball in his hands more than KD, allowing him to not only rack up large scoring totals but assist numbers as well.

