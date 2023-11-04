NBA betting: Six picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Saturday but the matchup I'm looking forward to the most is between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves offense has been unimpressive to start the season, but Minnesota has excelled on the other end of the court with the best defensive rating in the league.

I'm intrigued by the storylines in this matchup. Mike Conley came to Minnesota last February after spending the previous four seasons with the Jazz and showed he still had some gas left. . Meanwhile in Utah, Lauri Markkanen had career highs across the board and won the Most Improved Player Award. He averaged 22.5 PPG and 9.0 RPG in his two games against the Timberwolves last season. There is also another player in this matchup I also like, which brings me to my recommendations.

John Collins over 22.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Collins has flourished over his first six games with the Jazz, averaging 15.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG and 1.3 APG in 31.2 MPG. He meshes well with Lauri Markkanen and despite the Timberwolves' stout defense, I like the total on this prop compared to Collins' per-game averages. Minnesota has allowed the fourth most rebounds per game to power forwards.

Tobias Harris over 24.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Harris has been superb on offense, pushing the basketball forward in transition and looking for scoring opportunities inside the paint. He has surpassed 24.5 PAR in three of his four games this season.

Harris also has a usage rate of 20.5%, is shooting 63.8% from the floor and faces a Suns team that gives up the most PPG to power forwards.

Myles Turner over 26.5 points and rebounds.

The Hornets have allowed the second-most PPG and the sixth-most RPG centers, making them an exploitable matchup for Turner Saturday night. He has exceeded 26.5 points and rebounds in three of his past four games and faces a Charlotte defense that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Denver Nuggets -9.5.

While the point spread is substantial, there are strong reasons to consider it. The Chicago Bulls have been struggling this season, ranking 26th in points scored per 100 possessions and are struggling defensively, ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. Additionally, internal issues like a recent players-only meeting and persistent trade rumors regarding Zach LaVine have added to their woes.

On top of that, the Bulls are 1-6 against the spread this season. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have maintained their strong form since winning the championship last season, boasting the seventh-highest efficiency differential in the league. With the game being played in Denver, the Nuggets are well positioned to cover the spread on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum over 26.5 points.

The spread of this game (Celtics -9.5) suggests . Tatum has surpass 26.5 points in three of his past four games while shooting 56.3% from the field with a usage rate of 31.0%. Brooklyn ranks 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions with a high percentage of their offensive possessions resulting in a turnover. Tatum should dominate against the Nets on Saturday night.

Domantas Sabonis over 42.5 points, rebounds and assists.

This game has a narrow spread (Kings -2.5), implying things might be close as Kings and Rockets aren't known for their defense. Sabonis should do well in this environment, especially if De'Aaron Fox (GTD) doesn't play. Sabonis has averaged 19.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG and 6.3 APG this season while shooting 54.8% from the field and faces a poor rebounding team that ranks 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 2-3 (3-2-0)

76ers: 3-1 (4-0-0)

Line: 76ers (-3.5)

Money Line: Suns (130), 76ers (-160)

Total: 220.5 points

BPI Prediction: 76ers (74.7%)

Injury Report:

Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: James Harden, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Filip Petrusev, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 1-3 (1-3-0)

Pacers: 3-2 (3-2-0)

Line: Pacers (-3.5)

Money Line: Hornets (125), Pacers (-155)

Total: 236.5

BPI Prediction: Pacers (62.2%)

Injury Report:

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pacers: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 3-2 (1-4-0)

Magic: 3-2 (4-1-0)

Line: Lakers (-3.5)

Money Line: Lakers (-160), Magic (130)

Total: 219.5 points

BPI Prediction: Lakers (57.3%)

Injury Report:

Lakers: Taurean Prince, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Concussion); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Groin); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. ET, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 3-2 (2-3-0)

Pelicans: 4-1 (4-1-0)

Line: Pelicans (-3.5)

Money Line: Hawks (120), Pelicans (-150)

Total: 231.5 points

BPI Prediction: Hawks (54.6%)

Injury Report:

Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

8 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 4-0 (2-1-1)

Nets: 3-2 (5-0-0)

Line: Celtics (-9.5)

Money Line: Celtics (-475), Nets (320)

Total: 230.5 points

BPI Projection: Celtics (69.1%)

Injury Report:

Celtics: Neemias Queta, (OUT - Foot)

Nets: Nic Claxton, (GTD - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Calf)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 2-2 (3-1-0)

Rockets: 1-3 (1-3-0)

Line: Kings (-3.5)

Money Line: Kings (-150), Rockets (120)

Total: 221.5 points

BPI Projection: Kings (54.8%)

Injury Report:

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 2-4 (3-3-0)

Timberwolves: 2-2 (2-2-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-7.5)

Money Line: Jazz (+240), Timberwolves (-325)

Total: 225.5 points

BPI Projection: Timberwolves (69.2%)

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 2-4 (1-5-0)

Nuggets: 5-1 (3-3-0)

Line: Nuggets (-9.5)

Money Line: Bulls (+275), Nuggets (-400)

Total: 216.5 points

BPI Projection: Nuggets (76.8%)

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Illness)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play