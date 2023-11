Open Extended Reactions

Here are the betting lines and totals for Week 11 of the college football season.

Betting Nuggets provided by ESPN Stats & Analysis. Odds by ESPN BET.

Virginia at No. 13 Louisville -19.5

Thursday, 7:30 PM ET, Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Game Total: 51.5

FPI Favorite: Louisville by 21.8 (92.1% chance to win outright)

No. 3 Michigan at No. 11 Penn State 5.5

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Game Total: 43.5

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 0.3 (50.7% chance to win outright)

No. 8 Alabama -11 at Kentucky

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Game Total: 48.5

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 16 (85.8% chance to win outright)

Texas Tech at No. 21 Kansas -4

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Game Total: 61.5

FPI Favorite: Kansas by 1.8 (54.9% chance to win outright)

Tulsa at No. 24 Tulane -22.5

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Game Total: 52.5

FPI Favorite: Tulane by 22.2 (92.5% chance to win outright)

Baylor at No. 23 Kansas State -20.5

Saturday, 3:00 PM ET, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Game Total: 55.5

FPI Favorite: Kansas State by 26.8 (95.4% chance to win outright)

Miami at No. 4 Florida State -15

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Game Total: 50.5

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 15.5 (85% chance to win outright)

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington -9.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Game Total: 54.5

FPI Favorite: Washington by 7.3 (69.2% chance to win outright)

No. 17 Tennessee -1.5 at No. 12 Missouri

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Game Total: 58.5

FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 3.9 (60.6% chance to win outright)

No. 22 Oklahoma State at UCF 2.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

Game Total: 63.5

FPI Favorite: UCF by 0.6 (51.7% chance to win outright)

Stanford at No. 16 Oregon State -21

Saturday, 5:30 PM ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Game Total: 54.5

FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 24.9 (94.4% chance to win outright)

No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia -11.5

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Game Total: 58.5

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 7.4 (69.4% chance to win outright)

West Virginia at No. 9 Oklahoma -12.5

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK), Norman, OK

Game Total: 58.5

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 18.5 (88.9% chance to win outright)

Michigan State at No. 1 Ohio State -30.5

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Game Total: 46.5

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 33.5 (97.9% chance to win outright)

No. 7 Texas -10 at TCU

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Game Total: 53.5

FPI Favorite: Texas by 11 (77.3% chance to win outright)

Florida at No. 14 LSU -13.5

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, LA

Game Total: 61.5

FPI Favorite: LSU by 17.3 (87.5% chance to win outright)

Arizona State at No. 19 UCLA -17

Saturday, 9:00 PM ET, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Game Total: 47.5

FPI Favorite: UCLA by 20.1 (90.6% chance to win outright)

No. 20 USC at No. 6 Oregon -14.5

Saturday, 10:30 PM ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Game Total: 74.5

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 14.3 (83.3% chance to win outright)