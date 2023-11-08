NBA betting: Six picks for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is back on Wednesday night with a full slate of 14 games to choose from. Rookie of the year favorite Victor Wembanyama makes his MSG debut against the New York Knicks while MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Both teams are off to excellent starts, ranking in the top 10 in efficiency differential and all eyes will be on Jokic and Curry as the two teams clash Wednesday night on ESPN, which brings me to my first betting recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday

Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists.

The Nuggets rank fifth in points scored per 100 possessions and have the second-highest effective field goal percentage in the NBA. Jamal Murray will be out with a hamstring injury, which should allow Jokic to be more of a facilitator. He has averaged 8.8 APG over the past five games and 13.0 APG in his past two games against the Warriors.

Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 steals and blocks.

Wembanyama is living up to the hype and should be ready for his MSG debut Wednesday night. He has averaged 2.6 BPG and 1.3 SPG this season and faces a Knicks team that has allowed centers to average 2.9 BPG and 1.3 SPG against them this season.

Lauri Markkanen over 23.5 points.

Markkanen has averaged 24.0 PPG and 4.3 3PM this season. He faces a Pacers squad that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and has allowed opponents to shoot 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Dennis Schroder over 22.5 points and assists.

Schroder has thrived as the Raptors' starting PG this season. he has exceeded 22.5 points and assists over the past three games and has a good chance to do it again against the Mavericks. Dallas ranks mid-pack in points allowed per 100 possessions and near the bottom of the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed.

Malcolm Brogdon to record a triple double (+2500).

Brogdon shined in the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers while Scoot Henderson has been out, averaging 21.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 10.5 APG. Meanwhile the Sacramento Kings have struggled offensively and defensive out the game rankings ranking near the bottom of the NBA in points scored and points allowed per 100 possessions.

Phoenix Suns +1.5. Devin Booker has been ruled out for Wednesday night against the Bulls with a calf injury while Bradley Beal is listed as questionable with lower back tightness. The Suns have yet to find consistency this season as they continue to get healthy, but Phoenix still ranks 14th in points scored per 100 possessions.

The Suns looked very good against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and the team is strong defensively, ranking inside the top-10 in points allowed per 100 possessions. Meanwhile the Bulls are 2-6 against the spread and rank 18th in points scored per 100 possessions and 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions. Despite the injuries, now is a good time go with the Suns and the points against Chicago.