What is worth betting in the NFL in Week 10? And what are the best plays to help you make smart wagering decisions?

Betting analysts Eric Moody, Tyler Fulghum, Seth Walden, Anita Marks and Aaron Schatz are here to provide their thoughts.

Note: Odds by ESPN BET.

The Bengals now have rattled off four wins in a row, including victories over the 49ers, Bills and Seahawks. They enter Week 10 at +1100 to win the Super Bowl and +550 to win the AFC. Where are you at on the Bengals, and are any of their future bets appealing to you?

Fulghum: Before the season started I stated the Bengals would miss the playoffs and finish last in the AFC North. After the first four weeks of the season, I looked like a genius. Joe Burrow and the offense were sluggish. Cincinnati was 1-3. Since then, however, they've ripped off four-straight wins with Burrow looking every bit like the QB that has led his team to two consecutive AFC Title game appearances. Despite that surge, the Bengals are still last place in the AFC North. They're currently 0-2 in the division so they have plenty of work to do. I'm going to hold my position that they miss the playoffs, but I have to admit they look like one of the better teams in the AFC at the moment. My preseason hot takes are in serious danger, but I'll refrain from hedging them by buying Bengals futures. Now is the time to strike, though, if you are a Bengals believer... and I wouldn't blame anyone for doing so.

Schatz: I am absolutely a believer that Joe Burrow is now fully healthy and the Bengals are a completely different offense from what we saw in the first few weeks of the season. The defense has recently improved as well. And yet, the Bengals are not a good bet right now because their schedule gets very, very difficult the rest of the way. They have the hardest remaining schedule in the league based on average DVOA of opponents. The Ravens are blowing opponents out, the Chiefs are super dangerous, the Browns have that great defense, the Jaguars are sneaky good, and the Bengals don't have a single game remaining against a team that ranks below 18th in DVOA right now. The only future Bengals bet that appeals to me would be under 10.5 wins because of that schedule difficulty.

Marks: Joe Burrow MVP (7/1). The proof is in the pudding. The Bengals have won four straight, and 3 of the 4 games against above .500 teams (Bills, 49ers, and Seahawks). Burrow's calf has healed, and Cool Joe arrived for the 2023 season 4 weeks ago. In Cincinnati's last four games, Burrow has averaged over 250 yards per game and tossed 10 TDs to only two INTs.

The Ravens (-6.5, 38.5) host the Browns in a clash of two of the league's top defenses. How are you betting this game?

Fulghum: I like the UNDER 38.5 in this matchup. The two teams met earlier this season with Baltimore winning 28-3, but that was with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB for Cleveland. Deshaun Watson is healthy for this game, but it's the second time they've matched up this season and these elite defenses have plenty of tape to lean into. I think the Ravens are the better team and win this game at home, but the scoring may be at a premium given the quality of defense we have on both sides.

Walder: Give me Ravens -6.5. Cleveland's defense is exceptional, yes. But its strength is stopping the pass, where it ranks second in EPA per play allowed. But it only ranks 10th in EPA per play allowed stopping the run, and that's where the Ravens are best (though truthfully, they can beat you multiple ways). Plus, I have a hard time imagining Cleveland passing against the Ravens' defense that ranks second in open score, refusing to let opposing receivers find space.

Schatz: Interestingly, DVOA disagrees with EPA on the Browns run defense. DVOA ranks the Browns No. 1 against both the pass and the run right now, in part because of opponent adjustments. (They've played the No. 5 hardest schedule of opposing offenses this year.) And yet, I'm with Seth on Ravens -6.5. I just don't believe in Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland offense against a Ravens defense that's been almost as good as the Browns defense. In fact, this year the Browns have 8% DVOA when Watson passes without a blitz compared to -41% DVOA when Watson passes with a blitz. Do you think Mike Macdonald and the Ravens might be blitzing Watson a bit on Sunday?

Marks: Give me the Ravens, too. Baltimore has won four straight, is 8-3 ATS its last 11 games, and one can argue that it's the best team in the NFL. The Ravens are one of the few teams in the NFL that still have a legit home field advantage. Watson has not been setting the NFL on fire and now faces one of the best defenses in the league, without a healthy offensive line.

C.J. Stroud (-1000) has moved way out in front in the Rookie of the Year race. Are you betting on Stroud or like another player at longer odds?

Fulghum: If you have a crystal ball that is informing you of an imminent Stroud injury, then by all means bet on other players in this market. Unless you have that knowledge, though, Stroud is the only bet you can make at this point.