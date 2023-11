CFB Week 12: Betting odds and lines for top 25

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the betting lines and totals for Week 12 of the college football season.

Betting Nuggets provided by ESPN Stats & Analysis. Odds by ESPN BET.

No. 6 Oregon (-22) at Arizona State

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Game Total: 54

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 28.9 (96.4% chance to win outright)

No. 18 Utah (-1) at No. 21 Arizona

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Game Total: 44.5

FPI Favorite: Utah by 2.5 (57% chance to win outright)

No. 3 Michigan (-21) at Maryland

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

Game Total: 50.5

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 20.3 (90.8% chance to win outright)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 46.9 (99.6% chance to win outright)

UL Monroe at No. 9 Ole Miss (-36.5)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Game Total: 62.5

FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 39 (98.9% chance to win outright)

Saturday, Noon PM ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Game Total: 43.5

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 24.4 (94.1% chance to win outright)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Game Total: 47.5

FPI Favorite: Miami by 1 (52.8% chance to win outright)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Game Total: 57.5

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 24.5 (94.2% chance to win outright)

Saturday, Noon p.m., ET, FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Game Total: 48.5

FPI Favorite: Tulane by 5.9 (66% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Game Total: 58.5

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 7.3 (69.3% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Game Total: 47.5

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 25.5 (94.8% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Game Total: 30.5

FPI Favorite: Iowa by 9.9 (75.3% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Game Total: 58.5

FPI Favorite: Clemson by 3.8 (60.6% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Game Total: 48.5

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 30.8 (97.1% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Game Total: 59.5

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma State by 5.7 (65.5% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 57.1 (99.9% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Game Total: 55.5

FPI Favorite: Kansas State by 12 (79.3% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Game Total: 63.5

FPI Favorite: Washington by 0.9 (52.5% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Game Total: 58.5

FPI Favorite: Missouri by 11.1 (77.7% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Game Total: 48.5

FPI Favorite: Texas by 11.5 (78.4% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, LA

Game Total: 71.5

FPI Favorite: LSU by 31.9 (97.4% chance to win outright)