Week 11 features the highly-anticipated Super Bowl rematch pitting the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs opened as 2 1/2-point favorites and the 47.5 total is tied for the second-highest of the week. There are 13 other games to be played first, beginning with an AFC North showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, while the other prime time tilt of the week will feature the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group. Odds by ESPN BET.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens -3.5

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cincinnati Bengals (+160) ; Baltimore Ravens (-190)

Total: 44.5 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 5.1 (64.9% to win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns -4

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Pittsburgh Steelers (+170) ; Cleveland Browns (-200)

Total: 38.5 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Browns by 3.4 (60% to win outright)

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions -9.5

Ford Field, Detroit

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Chicago Bears (+360) ; Detroit Lions (-450)

Total: 46.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 6.2 (67.9% to win outright)

Los Angeles Chargers -3 @ Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Chargers (-165) ; Green Bay Packers (+140)

Total: 43.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chargers by 6 (67.2% to win outright)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins -10

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Las Vegas Raiders (+380) ; Miami Dolphins (-500)

Total: 47.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 17.4 (90.4% to win outright)

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders -10

FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: New York Giants (+360) ; Washington Commanders (-450)

Total: 37.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Commanders by 7.4 (71% to win outright)

Dallas Cowboys -10.5 @ Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Dallas Cowboys (-550) ; Carolina Panthers (+425)

Total: 41.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 13.5 (84.3% to win outright)

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tennessee Titans (+240) ; Jacksonville Jaguars (-290)

Total: 40.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 7 (69.9% to win outright)

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans -5.5

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+195) ; Houston Texans (-230)

Total: 48.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Texans by 6.1 (67.7% to win outright)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers -10.5

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+400) ; San Francisco 49ers (-525)

Total: 42.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 11.8 (81.1% to win outright)

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills -6.5

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: New York Jets (+250) ; Buffalo Bills (-300)

Total: 40.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 11.4 (80.3% to win outright)

Seattle Seahawks -2.5 @ Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (-140) ; Los Angeles Rams (+120)

Total: 44.5 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 2.8 (58.4% to win outright)

Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos -2.5

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Money Line: Minnesota Vikings (+105) ; Denver Broncos (-125)

Total: 42.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Vikings by 3 (58.7% to win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs -3

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET