          Noodle Me Timbers: Portland's vegan dish satisfies foodies, footy fans alike

          Vietnamese Noodle Salad, a new Providence Park provision, features glass noodles, edamame, green onion and shredded cabbage tossed in a cilantro sesame dressing. Christopher Testani for ESPN
          Jun 13, 2019
          • Dan HajduckyReporter/researcher, ESPN The Magazine
              Hajducky is a reporter/researcher for ESPN The Magazine. He has an MFA in creative writing from Fairfield University and vehemently believes there was room for Jack on the door.
          Portland's reverence for footy is well-documented: The Timbers have sold out every home game (145 and counting) since they joined MLS in 2011. But recent $85 million renovations to 92-year-old Providence Park bestowed some next-level nosh options -- including this glass-noodle, cilantro-sesame-dressed vegan fare -- on Portland's hard-core foodies. Providence Park executive chef Tony Parker rhapsodized about serving the Rose City's eclectic palates.

          Vietnamese Noodle Salad | Providence Park | Cost: $9 | Calories: 481

          ESPN: Portland has a large Vietnamese population. Did that inspire this dish?

          Parker: Definitely. The city's culinary community produces amazing vegan and vegetarian concepts. The well-composed, flavorful options we offer echo that.

          ESPN: The stadium expansion includes 18 other new dining options. Why mess with success?

          Parker: The park already had an electric atmosphere and an undeniable sense of history; the renovations and new concessions simply blend the old and new.

