Romeo Beckham, son of David Beckham, scores an awfully familiar-looking goal

Bend it like ... Dad?

Romeo Beckham, the 19-year-old son of England and Manchester United legend David Beckham, scored his first goal of the season for Inter Miami CF II on a free kick that looked awfully familiar.

In the 84th minute against Orlando City B, Romeo snuck the ball over the wall and into the bottom left corner of the net for his first MLS Next Pro goal.

The game commentator gave a nod to the kick David became famous for, saying, "I think we've seen this before."

Romeo's goal sealed a 3-1 victory for his team.

Proud dad David weighed in on social media, posting the goal with the caption, "Great free kick mate, more goals to come."

Romeo responded in his Instagram Story with a tribute to his dad, saying, "Love u dad that was for you."

The elder Beckham is the record holder for most goals scored from free kicks in the Premier League at 18. He is a co-owner of Inter Miami CF.