Mexico out of its element -- 14 degrees -- in loss in Canada in World Cup qualifier

Frigid conditions in Edmonton were one of the main talking points during Canada's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Mexico on Tuesday.

Temperatures dipped as low as 14 degrees (with the wind chill, conditions felt like 5 degrees) at Commonwealth Stadium, making it the coldest game on record for El Tri, according to multiple sources. Though snow flurries pounded the area just hours before the game, conditions cleared up in time for kickoff, allowing for the field lines for the CFL's Edmonton Elks, who share the stadium, to be seen.

La cancha de Edmonton luce cubierta de nieve para el juego entre Canadá vs México. La temperatura será de -9° cuando inicie el partido. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hRPgHrJLtL — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) November 16, 2021

The visit to Canada wrapped up an icy road trip for El Tri, as the team faced the United States in Cincinnati on Friday in a game played mostly in the low 40s. Much like the weather itself, Mexico cooled off after a hot start to qualifying -- losing to both the USMNT and Canada and dropping El Tri from first place to third after eight games overall.