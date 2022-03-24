Gab Marcotti shares his thoughts about Italy's shocking loss to North Macedonia in the qualifying semifinals. (1:35)

North Macedonia pulled off one of the biggest soccer stunners of all time, defeating Italy in Thursday's UEFA semifinal match 1-0. The loss also eliminates Italy from the 2022 World Cup.

Aleksandar Trajkovski played the hero for North Macedonia, scoring the game-winning goal during the 92nd minute. Entering the match, North Macedonia closed as +1700 underdogs per Caesars Sportsbook. It will face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA playoff finals on March 29. North Macedonia is the first team to win road games in competitive fixtures against Germany and Italy, per ESPN Stats & Information. The squad defeated Germany less than a year ago on March 31, 2021.

Thursday's loss ends an unblemished home record in World Cup qualifiers for Italy. Before the game, the team was 48-0-11 in such contests. It's also the second consecutive World Cup miss for Italy, the first time this has ever happened for the Azzurri. It joins Czechoslovakia (1978), Denmark (1994) and Greece (2006) as the only reigning Euro champions to miss the following World Cup.

After North Macedonia's stunning upset, stars and teams took to social media with their reactions:

Italy not being in the World Cup seems weird to say the least 😟 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 24, 2022

For Italy to go from being European Champions to not even making the final playoff stage is an almighty and devastating fall. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 24, 2022

Good thing they're expanding the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026.



Don't want Italy to miss it again!



(too soon?) — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) March 24, 2022

Congrats to Darko and North Macedonia on the #WCQ victory over Italy! The journey continues! 🇲🇰👏#S04 #ITAMKD pic.twitter.com/Sbq7FCpf71 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) March 24, 2022