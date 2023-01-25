Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps

Lionel Messi was given a guard of honour by his PSG teammates on his return to training after winning the World Cup with Argentina. (0:33)

Lionel Messi probably deserves a vacation. It's only been a month since he led Argentina to a World Cup championship over France. Since returning to his club, Paris Saint-Germain, in early January, he has scored two goals in three games, including a club friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo and Riyadh All-Stars XI.

That's just the on-pitch stuff.

So, yeah, a lot going on. Time to get away to the Alps where a very-bundled Messi and his family are enjoying the skiing and thermal spas.

Last week, ESPN's Julien Laurens reported that Messi and PSG are trying to take a step forward in negotiations on a new contract by the end of the month. Messi had been linked to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal and also has Inter Miami, of MLS, trying to recruit him.

Messi's priority is to stay at PSG and extend his deal, according to ESPN's reporting.