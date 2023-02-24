How to watch the Bundesliga's top two, Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin, go head to head

Bayern and Union drew 1-1 back in September and face off on Sunday with the Bundesliga title very much hanging in the balance. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Bundesliga title race is closer than it's been for years and this season, Bayern Munich are finally receiving a heavy challenge from a number of teams -- including Sunday's opponents, Union Berlin. And their first vs. third clash is available to viewers in the U.S. live on ESPN+.

When is the game?

Their Bundesliga clash kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The game is available live on ESPN+ in the U.S., with live coverage beginning on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET.



Can't watch live? The top-of-the-table clash will be available on replay and with full highlights across ESPN+ and ESPN.com.

What's at stake?

Bayern Munich have won 10 straight Bundesliga titles, but poor form since the World Cup -- two draws, one defeat in their last five games -- has allowed their rivals to catch up. Last weekend, Bayern lost 3-2 to Borussia Monchengladbach after defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off inside the opening 10 minutes. Can they rally to get a good result against one of their strongest challengers?

Union Berlin, meanwhile, are the European soccer world's best Cinderella story of the 2022-23 season. With a budget dwarfed by their rivals and a passionate home support, they've racked up 13 wins from 21 Bundesliga games so far, as well as advancing to the UEFA Europa League last-16 having finished second in their group and beating Dutch rivals Ajax in the playoff round.

What happened last time they played?

Their first league meeting of the season on Sept. 3, 2022 ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw, with Sheraldo Becker firing home side Union into a 12th minute lead before Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich leveled three minutes later.

