Filipina tennis player Alex Eala took care of her first assignment of the Australian Open singles category by beating Israeli Shavit Kimchi, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, Sunday.

Eala, the ninth-ranked player of the ITF Junior's World Ranking, was seeded fourth in the tournament while her opponent was unranked.

Her win against Kimchi came in under two hours, besting the Israeli in 1 hour 47 minutes. It is also a positive start in her second-ever Grand Slam tournament appearance.

For the next round, the 14-year-old Eala's next assignment will be 17-year-old Julie Belgraver of France.

Meanwhile, she is also paired up with Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho as the fourth seed in the junior's doubles, and will face off against the tandem of Russia's Elina Avanesyan and Ukraine's Liubov Kostenko.