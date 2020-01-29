        <
        >

          Eala reaches Australian Open Junior doubles semis, bows out of singles

          3:24 AM ET
          • Philip Matel

          Alex Eala's Australian Open Junior doubles journey with Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho continued after a 7-6, 6-2 triumph over the French duo of Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic Wednesday afternoon.

          Following the win, the tandem advanced to the semifinals where they will face top-seeded Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic and Kamilla Bartone of Latvia Thursday.

          The game was decided after one of their opponents committed a forehand unforced error, which was just their third of the match.

          The match took an hour and 10 minutes, eliminating their seventh-seeded opponents.

          Eala, however, crashed out of the singles category after losing to Hong Kong's Hong Yi Cody Wong, 1-6, 3-6, in the third round.

          Despite the exit, it was her most successful stint in a Grand Slam tournament yet.

          Eala's performance was severely hampered by unforced errors, committing 32 of them in stark contrast to her opponent's 17.

          The Pinay also had six double faults.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices