Alex Eala's Australian Open Junior doubles journey with Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho continued after a 7-6, 6-2 triumph over the French duo of Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic Wednesday afternoon.

Following the win, the tandem advanced to the semifinals where they will face top-seeded Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic and Kamilla Bartone of Latvia Thursday.

The game was decided after one of their opponents committed a forehand unforced error, which was just their third of the match.

The match took an hour and 10 minutes, eliminating their seventh-seeded opponents.

Eala, however, crashed out of the singles category after losing to Hong Kong's Hong Yi Cody Wong, 1-6, 3-6, in the third round.

Despite the exit, it was her most successful stint in a Grand Slam tournament yet.

Eala's performance was severely hampered by unforced errors, committing 32 of them in stark contrast to her opponent's 17.

The Pinay also had six double faults.