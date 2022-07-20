A complete recap of the 2019 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, including schedule, TV listings, results, news and analysis.
Complete Australian Open coverage and schedule
Dates: Jan. 14-27
Results and schedule: Daily men's and women's action
Men's and women's draws: Men | Women | Analysis: Djoker, Fed in opposite sides of draw
CourtCast: Scores, stats and social buzz
Men's final: Djokovic wins third straight Slam
In a breathtakingly mistake-free performance, No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open title and a third consecutive Grand Slam title, raising his count to 15 overall.
Alyssa Roenigk: What was supposed to be an epic encounter between the world's top two players turned into the Novak Djokovic show ... again. Read
Analysis: From overall reaction to key stats to watch, here's what you need to know about Djokovic's win Sunday. Read
Highlight: Breakdown of Djokovic's straight-sets win against Nadal. Read
Women's final: Naomi Osaka wins second straight Slam
Naomi Osaka took advantage of a second chance in the third set to defeat Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 to win the Australian Open and become a back-to-back Slam champion.
Highlight: Naomi Osaka earned her second straight Grand Slam title after beating Petra Kvitova in three sets. Watch
Simon Cambers: Petra Kvitova might not have completed the fairytale comeback by winning the Australian Open, but just being in the Melbourne final was a significant victory in itself. Read
A closer look at Serena's exit Down Under
With her quarterfinals match against Karolina Pliskova seemingly in hand after taking a 5-1 lead in the third set, Serena Williams' match took an unexpected turn:
Alyssa Roenigk: Was Serena Williams feeling the pressure or was Karolina Pliskova too good during a stunning turn of events at the Australian Open? In reality, it was both. Read
Video: Up 5-1 in the third set, Serena Williams suffered a foot fault and rolled her ankle on the next rally. Watch
Video: Highlights from Serena's loss against Karolina Pliskova. Watch
Analysis: Stephanie Brantz and Pam Shriver break down Serena's exit and preview the women's semifinals. Read
Soraya Nadia McDonald: Just keep cool and calm. That's Naomi Osaka's M.O. at this Australian Open, and so far, it's working. Read
Week 1: Upsets, player squabbles ... and a little LeBron
The first week of the Australian Open did not disappoint, as new faces have pushed into the later rounds:
Simon Cambers: Changing of the guard? What Stefanos Tsitsipas' win against Roger Federer really means. Read
Alyssa Roenigk: Ashleigh Barty thrilled the hometown crowd, while Frances Tiafoe put on a memorable performance. It was that kind of day Down Under. Read
Experts: Breaking down the Serena Williams-Simona Halep showdown. Read
Must-see video: LeBron James hasn't been on the court for the Lakers, but his iconic celebrations have seen a resurgence on the tennis court, thanks to Frances Tiafoe. Watch
Jake Michaels: For the first time in years, Australian players are having success at their home Slam, yet everyone's wrapped up in the ongoing feud between Bernard Tomic and Lleyton Hewitt. Read
Andy Murray announces he'll retire in 2019
Murray gets emotional announcing plans to retire
Andy Murray announces he plans to retire from tennis this year due to his right hip injury, admitting he's been "struggling for a long time."
On the Friday before the start of the 2019 Aussie Open, Andy Murray announced his plans to retire after Wimbledon because of his right hip injury -- if he can keep playing beyond this month's Australian Open.
Latest: After first-round exit in Melbourne, Andy Murray set to undergo hip surgery. Read
Simon Cambers: A voice for equality, Andy Murray's influence goes well beyond his on-court accomplishments. Read
Pete Bodo: Andy Murray's hip gave out, but it's his heart we'll remember. Read
Reaction: All Andy Murray needs is a "big cuddle from your mum" after announcement. Read
Reaction: Novak Djokovic understands Murray's decision. Read
Darren Cahill: Murray's retirement is sad news for sport of tennis. Watch