          Australian Open 2019: Tournament schedule, news, scores and results

          Djokovic 'speechless' after Australian Open title (1:55)

          Novak Djokovic talks about overcoming adversity to claim his seventh Australian Open title and thanks the fans and his family for their support. (1:55)

          9:45 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          A complete recap of the 2019 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, including schedule, TV listings, results, news and analysis.

          Complete Australian Open coverage and schedule

          Men's final: Djokovic wins third straight Slam

          In a breathtakingly mistake-free performance, No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open title and a third consecutive Grand Slam title, raising his count to 15 overall.

          • Alyssa Roenigk: What was supposed to be an epic encounter between the world's top two players turned into the Novak Djokovic show ... again. Read

          • Analysis: From overall reaction to key stats to watch, here's what you need to know about Djokovic's win Sunday. Read

          • Highlight: Breakdown of Djokovic's straight-sets win against Nadal. Read

          • Post-match interviews: Djokovic | Nadal

          Women's final: Naomi Osaka wins second straight Slam

          Naomi Osaka took advantage of a second chance in the third set to defeat Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 to win the Australian Open and become a back-to-back Slam champion.


          • Highlight: Naomi Osaka earned her second straight Grand Slam title after beating Petra Kvitova in three sets. Watch

          • Simon Cambers: Petra Kvitova might not have completed the fairytale comeback by winning the Australian Open, but just being in the Melbourne final was a significant victory in itself. Read

          A closer look at Serena's exit Down Under

          With her quarterfinals match against Karolina Pliskova seemingly in hand after taking a 5-1 lead in the third set, Serena Williams' match took an unexpected turn:

          • Alyssa Roenigk: Was Serena Williams feeling the pressure or was Karolina Pliskova too good during a stunning turn of events at the Australian Open? In reality, it was both. Read

          • Video: Up 5-1 in the third set, Serena Williams suffered a foot fault and rolled her ankle on the next rally. Watch

          • Video: Highlights from Serena's loss against Karolina Pliskova. Watch

          • Analysis: Stephanie Brantz and Pam Shriver break down Serena's exit and preview the women's semifinals. Read

          • Soraya Nadia McDonald: Just keep cool and calm. That's Naomi Osaka's M.O. at this Australian Open, and so far, it's working. Read

          Week 1: Upsets, player squabbles ... and a little LeBron

          The first week of the Australian Open did not disappoint, as new faces have pushed into the later rounds:

          • Simon Cambers: Changing of the guard? What Stefanos Tsitsipas' win against Roger Federer really means. Read

          • Alyssa Roenigk: Ashleigh Barty thrilled the hometown crowd, while Frances Tiafoe put on a memorable performance. It was that kind of day Down Under. Read

          • Experts: Breaking down the Serena Williams-Simona Halep showdown. Read

          • Must-see video: LeBron James hasn't been on the court for the Lakers, but his iconic celebrations have seen a resurgence on the tennis court, thanks to Frances Tiafoe. Watch

          • Jake Michaels: For the first time in years, Australian players are having success at their home Slam, yet everyone's wrapped up in the ongoing feud between Bernard Tomic and Lleyton Hewitt. Read

          Andy Murray announces he'll retire in 2019

          Murray gets emotional announcing plans to retire

          Andy Murray announces he plans to retire from tennis this year due to his right hip injury, admitting he's been "struggling for a long time."

          On the Friday before the start of the 2019 Aussie Open, Andy Murray announced his plans to retire after Wimbledon because of his right hip injury -- if he can keep playing beyond this month's Australian Open.

          • Latest: After first-round exit in Melbourne, Andy Murray set to undergo hip surgery. Read

          • Simon Cambers: A voice for equality, Andy Murray's influence goes well beyond his on-court accomplishments. Read

          • Pete Bodo: Andy Murray's hip gave out, but it's his heart we'll remember. Read

          • Reaction: All Andy Murray needs is a "big cuddle from your mum" after announcement. Read

          • Reaction: Novak Djokovic understands Murray's decision. Read

          • Darren Cahill: Murray's retirement is sad news for sport of tennis. Watch