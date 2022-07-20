Novak Djokovic talks about overcoming adversity to claim his seventh Australian Open title and thanks the fans and his family for their support. (1:55)

A complete recap of the 2019 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, including schedule, TV listings, results, news and analysis.

Complete Australian Open coverage and schedule

Men's final: Djokovic wins third straight Slam

Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In a breathtakingly mistake-free performance, No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open title and a third consecutive Grand Slam title, raising his count to 15 overall.

Alyssa Roenigk: What was supposed to be an epic encounter between the world's top two players turned into the Novak Djokovic show ... again. Read

Analysis: From overall reaction to key stats to watch, here's what you need to know about Djokovic's win Sunday. Read

Highlight: Breakdown of Djokovic's straight-sets win against Nadal. Read

Post-match interviews: Djokovic | Nadal

Women's final: Naomi Osaka wins second straight Slam

Naomi Osaka of Japan hold the Australian Open women's trophy after winning the 2019 final. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka took advantage of a second chance in the third set to defeat Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 to win the Australian Open and become a back-to-back Slam champion.



Highlight: Naomi Osaka earned her second straight Grand Slam title after beating Petra Kvitova in three sets. Watch

Simon Cambers: Petra Kvitova might not have completed the fairytale comeback by winning the Australian Open, but just being in the Melbourne final was a significant victory in itself. Read

A closer look at Serena's exit Down Under

WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

With her quarterfinals match against Karolina Pliskova seemingly in hand after taking a 5-1 lead in the third set, Serena Williams' match took an unexpected turn:

Alyssa Roenigk: Was Serena Williams feeling the pressure or was Karolina Pliskova too good during a stunning turn of events at the Australian Open? In reality, it was both. Read

Video: Up 5-1 in the third set, Serena Williams suffered a foot fault and rolled her ankle on the next rally. Watch

Video: Highlights from Serena's loss against Karolina Pliskova. Watch

Analysis: Stephanie Brantz and Pam Shriver break down Serena's exit and preview the women's semifinals. Read

Soraya Nadia McDonald: Just keep cool and calm. That's Naomi Osaka's M.O. at this Australian Open, and so far, it's working. Read

Week 1: Upsets, player squabbles ... and a little LeBron

Defending Aussie Open champ Roger Federer was ousted by Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

The first week of the Australian Open did not disappoint, as new faces have pushed into the later rounds:

Simon Cambers: Changing of the guard? What Stefanos Tsitsipas' win against Roger Federer really means. Read

Alyssa Roenigk: Ashleigh Barty thrilled the hometown crowd, while Frances Tiafoe put on a memorable performance. It was that kind of day Down Under. Read

Experts: Breaking down the Serena Williams-Simona Halep showdown. Read

Must-see video: LeBron James hasn't been on the court for the Lakers, but his iconic celebrations have seen a resurgence on the tennis court, thanks to Frances Tiafoe. Watch

Jake Michaels: For the first time in years, Australian players are having success at their home Slam, yet everyone's wrapped up in the ongoing feud between Bernard Tomic and Lleyton Hewitt. Read

Andy Murray announces he'll retire in 2019

play 2:27 Murray gets emotional announcing plans to retire Andy Murray announces he plans to retire from tennis this year due to his right hip injury, admitting he's been "struggling for a long time."

On the Friday before the start of the 2019 Aussie Open, Andy Murray announced his plans to retire after Wimbledon because of his right hip injury -- if he can keep playing beyond this month's Australian Open.