Konta beats Stephens to make French semis

PARIS -- Johanna Konta has reached the French Open semifinals for the first time after beating last year's runner-up, Sloane Stephens, 6-1, 6-4.

It was the 26th-seeded Briton's third win in three meetings against the 2017 US Open champion, all of them this year.

Konta is the first British woman to reach the semifinals at the French Open since 1983, when Jo Durie got there.

This is the first major match in which Stephens failed to break serve since the 2015 US Open, when she lost in the first round to fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe.

Konta has now reached the semifinals at three of the four major tournaments, but she has yet to reach a final.

She will next play either unseeded teen Marketa Vondrousova or No. 31 Petra Martic.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.