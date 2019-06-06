Djokovic, Thiem roll as top 4 reach French semis

PARIS -- Novak Djokovic stretched his Grand Slam winning streak to 26 matches on Thursday, reaching the French Open semifinals as he pursues a fourth consecutive major trophy.

Djokovic, the top seed, beat Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. He will next face No. 4 Dominic Thiem, last year's runner-up, after the Austrian beat No. 10 seed Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

The other men's semifinal on Friday, if weather permits, pits No. 2 Rafael Nadal against No. 3 Roger Federer. It's the first time the top four men's seeds are the last four standing at a major tournament since the 2013 Australian Open.

Men's semifinal play, starting with the much-anticipated clash between Federer and Nadal, is slated to begin at 12:50 p.m. local time on Court Philippe Chatrier. The match between Djokovic and Thiem will follow.

However, after rain wiped out play on Wednesday, officials are facing another uncertain forecast for Paris on Friday -- a chance of rain through early afternoon and winds gaining more steam in the late afternoon, potentially reaching gusts of 40 mph.

Djokovic, if he takes the trophy, would become only the second man to hold all four major titles at the same time on two separate occasions, joining Rod Laver.

He accomplished the feat in 2015-16.

The top-ranked Serb converted his second match point when the fifth-seeded Zverev put a backhand long.

Djokovic has won 15 Grand Slams but his only French Open title was in 2016, also the year he last reached the semis at Roland Garros.

Thiem, meanwhile, made only 12 unforced errors in his victory against Khachanov, who had 37.

"Controlling the points was the key, I think," Thiem said. "I didn't miss a lot today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.