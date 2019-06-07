Djokovic-Thiem semifinal suspended by rain

PARIS -- The second French Open semifinal between world No 1 Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Dominic Thiem will resume on Saturday after it was held over from Friday because of rain. The pair were level at one set apiece, with Thiem leading 3-1 in the third when the players left the court.

Tournament officials cancelled just before 6:30 p.m. local time, even though Roland Garros was bathed in sunshine at the time, with the covers still on. Further bad weather was expected later.

With Rafael Nadal already through to his 12th French Open final after beating Roger Federer in straight sets earlier in the day, the 11-time champion will enjoy an extra day off while his two potential opponents continue on an extra day.

Djokovic and Thiem, who will resume at 12 p.m. local time on Saturday before the women's final -- scheduled for 3 p.m. -- will now be playing on a third straight day, having played their quarterfinals on Thursday, while the final is due to be played on Sunday.

The schedule has been a big issue at Roland Garros in week two, after all play was washed out on Wednesday, putting matches back.

The two women's semifinals, originally scheduled for Thursday, were played Friday on Court Suzanne Lenglen and Court Simonne-Mathieu, the second and third biggest courts, while the two men's semifinals took precedence on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Briton Johanna Konta, who lost her semifinal to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Court Simonne-Mathieu, was among those critical of the scheduling, especially when she was asked if it felt like a Grand Slam semifinal.

"In terms of the surrounding and the occasion, probably not," she said. "Obviously I'm aware in what match I'm playing and what round but in terms of where we were, probably not."