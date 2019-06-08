        <
        >

          Thiem outlasts Djokovic to reach French final

          play
          Thiem takes down Djokovic to advance to French Open final (0:28)

          Dominic Thiem outlasts Novak Djokovic in five sets to earn a spot against Rafael Nadal in the French Open final. (0:28)

          10:24 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Dominic Thiem has advanced to the French Open final for the second straight year after upsetting No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 on Saturday.

          Play in the five-setter was delayed by rain twice -- first on Friday in the third set and then for an hour Saturday with Thiem leading 4-1 in the fifth.

          Thiem, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final. Nadal swept Thiem last year to win his 11th French Open title.

          The loss snapped Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak. The reigning Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open champion had been seeking a second "Djoker Slam" at Roland Garros.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices