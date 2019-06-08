Thiem outlasts Djokovic to reach French final

Dominic Thiem outlasts Novak Djokovic in five sets to earn a spot against Rafael Nadal in the French Open final. (0:28)

Dominic Thiem has advanced to the French Open final for the second straight year after upsetting No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 on Saturday.

Play in the five-setter was delayed by rain twice -- first on Friday in the third set and then for an hour Saturday with Thiem leading 4-1 in the fifth.

Thiem, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final. Nadal swept Thiem last year to win his 11th French Open title.

The loss snapped Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak. The reigning Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open champion had been seeking a second "Djoker Slam" at Roland Garros.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.