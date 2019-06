Ashleigh Barty stormed to her first Grand Slam title Saturday, defeating Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 to win the French Open title.

In the first major final for both players, Barty was dominant, breaking Vondrousova on all three of her service games in the first set and twice more in the second, including the title-clinching game.

Vondrousova, 19, was the first teenage finalist at the French Open in more than a decade. She had not lost a set in this tournament prior to Saturday.