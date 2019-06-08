        <
          'Freaking beast!' Tennis stars, politicians, celebs congratulate Ash Barty

          Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
          2:46 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          PARIS -- Ashleigh Barty won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday. Barty, who took a nearly two-year break from the sport to play cricket before returning to tennis in early 2016, became the first Australian woman to win at Roland Garros since 1973.

          One of the more well-liked players on the tour, Barty received many congratulations via social media, from fellow tennis players, politicians and celebrities:

