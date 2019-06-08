'Freaking beast!' Tennis stars, politicians, celebs congratulate Ash Barty

PARIS -- Ashleigh Barty won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday. Barty, who took a nearly two-year break from the sport to play cricket before returning to tennis in early 2016, became the first Australian woman to win at Roland Garros since 1973.

One of the more well-liked players on the tour, Barty received many congratulations via social media, from fellow tennis players, politicians and celebrities:

Congrats @ashbar96 nothing changed, you were dominating juniors and now winning slams. pic.twitter.com/D6t902DKxs — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 8, 2019

Absolutely magnificent. Congrats @ashbar96 on a stunning victory in the French Open. Our newest Aussie champion! #frenchopen #howgoodis — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) June 8, 2019

Freaking beast! Champ @ashbar96 so proud of you mate 🏆 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 8, 2019

Ditto on the ass kicking part 😂Congrats @ashbar96! Well done on your first grand slam. So well deserved. https://t.co/SerWkTDc0V — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) June 8, 2019

Some amazing tennis this tournament from @ashbar96 - congrats girl you deserve this!! Now go enjoy it! 👏🏾💫 #RG19 — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) June 8, 2019

Massive CONGRATULATIONS to @ashbar96 on your incredible win today! So happy and proud of you!!Always knew you would achieve this incredible success! You have such a gift and determination and now the trophy to show... https://t.co/6OVxLCDPBv — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) June 8, 2019

48 years ago, Evonne Goolagong Cawley inspired a generation of young Aboriginal Australian girls and boys to pursue the sport of tennis when she won the French Open. Today, Ash Barty follows in her footsteps and inspires thousands more to chase their dreams. Ash, take a bow #RG19 pic.twitter.com/L3HZ5HaOrO — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) June 8, 2019

I've known Ash for a long time and she's always been special. Winning a French Open title doesn't confirm what we've always known. So happy for @ashbar96, @CTyzzer and her family for this. #queenslander pic.twitter.com/yErk8chuYW — John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 8, 2019

Congratulations to #RG19 champion, @ashbar96! The first major win is so sweet. Proud of you! 🇦🇺 https://t.co/pQ4VLUQCHS — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 8, 2019

So so bloody good, Ashleigh Barty 👏 We Aussies are all so damn proud of her and what's she's done for Aussie tennis. And more importantly, the way she's gone about it. A real down to earth young lady. Well done 2019 @rolandgarros champion 👏 @ashbar96 @CTyzzer — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) June 8, 2019

Congratulations @ashbarty on your incredible and well deserved victory at @rolandgarros 🤗



And to my fellow Czech leftie @VondrousovaM - what an amazing tournament you had! 👏🇨🇿 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 8, 2019

@ashbar96 is so entertaining !!! Love watching her play since the junior.. huge congrats on your first Grand Slam victory 👏 Many more to come for sure 🙌👏👌💯💥 — Lucas Pouille (@la_pouille) June 8, 2019

Congratulations @ashbar96 What a fortnight. You are a great role model for hard work and just playing your best in any conditions. You earned this championship. — James Blake (@JRBlake) June 8, 2019