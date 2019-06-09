Dylan Alcott claims first French Open quad wheelchair title

Dylan Alcott has become the first Roland Garros quad wheelchair champion after defeating American and longtime rival David Wagner in a three set epic.

While the spotlight was on fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty claiming her first Grand Slam title, Alcott was making history of his own after he downed Wagner 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on Court Nine.

In a tight match and windy conditions Alcott broke Wagner three times in the opening set and lost his own serve once on his way to a first set win. Despite improving his first serve in the second, four double-faults cruelled his second set and helped Wagner level the match.

Alcott pulled through in the third however, breaking his rival four times to clinch the match and the title.

The win continues Alcott's stellar tennis career and brings him one step closer to holding all four grand slam titles simultaneously.

Alcott claimed the final grand slam event of 2018, the US Open, downing Wagner in straight sets, before he continued his winning run at the Australian Open with another win over the American and his fifth Australian Open title.

Next month, Alcott will get the chance to claim the first ever quad wheelchair title at the famous venue when Wimbledon hosts its first wheelchair tournament. He enters the event as the favourite.

If Alcott continues his winning run through Wimbledon and the US Open, he will match Australia's Rod Laver by winning the calendar year Grand Slam.