          Murray eyes return to singles action in 2019

          Andy Murray has confirmed that he wants to return to singles action later this year but ruled himself out of contention for Wimbledon and the US Open. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images for LTA
          Andy Murray has said he is playing tennis "pretty much pain-free" and is hoping to compete in singles "at some stage this year."

          The three-time Grand Slam champion says he doesn't want to put a time frame on when he intends to return to action.

          "It's baby steps just now," Murray said. "I'm feeling good, pretty much pain free and enjoying just training, practising, improving all the time just now.

          "I hope at some stage this year I would be able to get back to playing singles again. I'm not really interested in putting a time limit on it because I'm quite happy just now.

          "So I don't need to play singles after Wimbledon or at the US Open to -- you know, enjoy doing what I'm doing just now."

          Murray underwent hip surgery in January, soon after a tearful news conference at the Australian Open when he said the tournament could be his last after almost two years of injury problems.

          The British player is competing in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez at the Queen's Club grass-court event next week and plans to play doubles at Wimbledon.

