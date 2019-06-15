Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray is set to face Queen's Club top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah next week, when he makes his return from hip surgery to play doubles with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Murray last played in January at the Australian Open, where he was beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets. There were strong suggestions from the 32-year-old that he might retire after that tournament, but the Scot claimed this month to be "pain-free", having undergone a hip resurfacing operation earlier this year.

The former world No. 1 is also expected to play doubles at Eastbourne and Wimbledon later this month.

Murray -- who has won a record five singles titles at Queen's in London, last played doubles in 2017 -- when he paired with fellow Brit Dan Evans to reach the second round at Indian Wells.

