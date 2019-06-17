Defending champ Cilic through at Queen's Club

Defending champion Marin Cilic booked his place in the second round of the Fever Tree Championships at the Queen's Club in London with victory over Chile's Christian Garin.

Croatian Cilic -- who defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in last year's final -- cruised through the first set before showing his mettle in a tighter second to come through 6-1, 7-6 (5) in one hour and 17 minutes.

Also a champion in 2012 and a finalist in 2013 and 2017, Cilic will next play Argentina's Diego Schwartzman who swept aside qualifier Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3.

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev is also through to the second round after he saved five break points and ended a five-match losing streak to beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-4.