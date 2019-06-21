        <
        >

          Federer advances; Zverev upset in Halle quarters

          10:32 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HALLE, Germany -- Roger Federer defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the Halle Open semifinals for the 15th time in his last 15 appearances on Friday.

          Federer, who is bidding for a tournament record-extending 10th title and a personal record 10th in a single event, saved four of the five break points he faced and converted three of his six opportunities to win in 1 hour, 53 minutes on the grass.

          The Swiss great next faces French player Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the first time. The 43rd-ranked Herbert progressed after defending champion Borna Coric withdrew injured after Herbert won the first set of their quarterfinal 7-5.

          David Goffin upset the second-seeded Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) and will next face Stuttgart Open champion Matteo Berrettini. The Italian defeated the third-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (4).

