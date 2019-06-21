Zverev upset by Goffin in Halle quarterfinals

World No. 5 Alexander Zverev is out of the Halle Open after David Goffin came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Zverev was in a comfortable position following the opening set but lost six games in a row following the start of the second. The German was then up a break midway through the decider but Goffin broke back to level the scores at 4-4. In the tiebreak, Zverev was level at 3-3 but lost the next four points to lose the match.

The tournament -- which is Zverev's second grasscourt competition of the season -- follows his first-round loss to world No. 170 Dustin Brown at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart last week.

Goffin will face Matteo Berrettini in Saturday's semifinal after the Italian defeated world No. 9 Karen Khachanov.

10-time Halle Open champion Roger Federer faces Roberto Bautista-Agut in the quarterfinals later on Friday.