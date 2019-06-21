No. 1 seed Tsitsipas loses Queens quarterfinal

No.1 Stefanos Tsitsipas is out of the Queen's Club Championships after losing in straight sets to Felix Auger Aliassime in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Auger Aliassime, 18, becomes the youngest player in 20 years to reach the semifinals of the tournament and was assured in his victory, serving seven aces on his way to confirming his place in last four. He claimed the match's first break of serve in the final game of the opening set before he broke Tsitsipas -- who required treatment on his shoulder midway through the second set -- a further two times in the second.

"I had zero expectations coming here, but I've managed to handle my nerves and keep my serve all the time," Auger Aliassime said afterwards.

Auger Aliassime, who reached the final of the Mercedes Cup on grass in Stuttgart last week, is yet to win a title since turning professional in 2017 but is at a career high ranking of 21.

The Canadian will face either Spain's Feliciano Lopez or fellow Canadian Milos Raonic in the next round.

In the other side of the draw fourth seed Daniil Medvedev became the first Russian to reach the semifinals of the tournament in the professional era as he had too much firepower for Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Medvedev, 23, will play either Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut or Gilles Simon for a place in the final.

In the men's doubles, former world no.1 Andy Murray continues his return from a hip injury injury later on Friday.

