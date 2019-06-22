Gilles Simon ground down fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in a baseline war of attrition to reach the final of the Queen's Club championships on Saturday.

The 34-year-old prevailed 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3 on a sunlit centre court as the players battled through a series of lengthy rallies regularly surpassing 30 shots.

Simon will face either Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime or Spanish 37-year-old Feliciano Lopez in the final, when he will hope to become the first French winner of the prestigious pre-Wimbledon title.

After a marathon three hours 20 minutes on court against compatriot Nicolas Mahut on Friday -- the longest match at Queen's since 1991 -- it was surprising to see Simon outlast a player 11 years his junior.

Russian Medvedev appeared to have seized the upper hand when he took the opening set on a tiebreak in which he won a 45-stroke rally at 4-3, but he looked rattled from the moment service breaks were traded early in the second set.

With both players adopting almost identical tactics, it felt at times more like a chess match than a grass-court tennis duel, but it was Simon who began to make the better moves as he worked his way back to level the match.

Simon saved a break point at 1-1 in the deciding set, this time catching the baseline with a backhand to end a hypnotic 49-stroke exchange.

Medvedev, clutching his back at times and leaning on his racket like a crutch, looked a spent force and a double fault cost him his serve at 3-4.

Simon then sealed victory in emphatic style to become the first French finalist here since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011.

Later Andy Murray will continue his comeback from hip resurfacing surgery when he again partners with Lopez in the doubles. The pair knocked out top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal earlier in the week and hold the lead against British duo Daniel Evans and Ken Skupski in their unfinished quarterfinal.

The winners will return to court immediately for the semifinals against John Peers and Henri Kontinen, meaning Lopez could play in three matches in a day at the tournament in London.

In the other men's doubles semifinal American Rajeev Ram and his British partner Joe Salisbury upset 16-time Grand Slam champions Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8).